Three teams and three individual golfers from Northeast Iowa punched their tickets to the boys' state golf state tournament Friday with their performances at district competitions around the state.
In Class 1A, Grundy Center won the district at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in Cedar Falls with a team score of 334. Andy Cox led the Spartans with a round of 80 with Ashton Martens just a shot behind at 81. Matthew Sternhagen's 86 and Dexter Whitehill's 87 rounded out Grundy Center's team score.
New Hampton and Union of La Porte City qualified for state in Class 2A.
New Hampton shot a 318 behind a 73 by Ryan Anderson and a 78 by Wyatt Stochl. Alex Kriener contributed an 83 and Connor Hackman an 84 for the Chickasaws.
Lincoln Mehlert and Caleb Reel carded rounds of 76 and 77, respectively, and Devin Reel had an 89 as Union posted a 334 team score in its district meet to advance.
Braden Lensing of South Winneshiek (80 in Class 1A), Colin Gavin of North Fayette (76 in 2A) and Hogan Hansen of Waverly-Shell Rock (72 in 3A) played their way to state as individuals.
State tournaments in all three classes take place May 23-24. Class 1A is at Westwood Golf Course in Newton, 2A is set for American Legion Memorial Golf Course in Marshalltown, and 3A will be at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge.
