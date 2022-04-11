Area girl's golfers compete in meet at Gates Park

The girl’s golf teams from Waterloo West, East and Cedar Falls hit the links at Gates Park Golf Course, Monday.

The Cedar Falls Tigers took home first place with a score of 183. The Tigers top four players outperformed all but two other golfers on the course Monday night.

Cedar Falls freshman Molly Ratchford earned medalist honors with the top score of the 19 golfer field. She carded a nine-hole round of 43 strokes, seven over par.

Following narrowly behind Ratchford, teammate Marley Richter finished with a score of 44 strokes.

Haley Jacobs finished third on the Tigers with a round of 47 strokes while Taylor Urbanek rounded out the Cedar Falls scoring four with a round of 49 strokes,

For Waterloo West, the Wahawks finished in second place, combining for a team score of 216.

Senior Evan Miehe led the way for West as she carded a round of 47 strokes. Just behind Miehe,

Senior Maddie Dolan also put together a strong day on the course. She finished with a score of 48 strokes.

Finishing in third for the Wahawks, Grayson Nielsen completed her nine-hole round with a score of 59 strokes.

Rounding out the varsity scorers for West, sophomore Olivia Wittmayer turned in a round of 62 strokes.

Waterloo East senior Mea Schutte was the lone Trojan to play a full round, although one teammate did complete six rounds before bowing out. Schutte played well as the lone representative for the Trojans. She carded around of 53 strokes.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy finished in third at the meet with a combined team score of 224 strokes.

The Tigers head to Iowa City for a quad meet at the Pleasant Valley Golf Course on Tuesday, April 12.

The Wahawks will be back in action at the FInkbine Golf Course in Iowa City on Tuesday, April 12.

Waterloo East will travel to the Gardner Golf Course in Marion for a quad meet on Tuesday, April 12.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0