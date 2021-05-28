 Skip to main content
AGWSR wins 1A state boys' golf championship
PREP BOYS' GOLF

AGWSR wins 1A state boys' golf championship

AGWSR Logo.png

NEWTON – AGWSR of Ackley posted the top team score for the second time in as many days to capture the Class 1A boys’ state golf championship Friday at Newton’s Westwood Golf Course.

AGWSR finished with a team total of 681 (333-348) and defeated runner-up Newell-Fonda by 10 strokes. East Buchanan was third at 695 and North Tama fifth with a 714 two-day team score.

Ben Macy led AGWSR with a third-place total of 158 (76-79), nine strokes back of individual medalist Lucas Gunderson of Harris-Lake Park. Daniel Stahl (T10, 165), Trey Lashbrook (T13, 168) and Bo Gerbracht (39, 190) also factored into AGWSR’s championship total.

East Buchanan’s third-place team effort was led by a fifth-place individual finish from Trey Johnson (77-84 – 161).

Individually, Don Bosco sophomore Ty Purdy closed with a second round score of 87 and finished tied for 31st at 184.

Class 1A state golf

At Westwood Golf Course, Newton

TEAM STANDINGS – 1. AGWSR 681, 2. Newell-Fonda 691, 3. East Buchanan 695, 4. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 710, 5. North Tama 714, 6. Fremont-Mills 717, 7. Mason City Newman 726, 8. Council Bluffs St. Albert 731, 9. North Cedar 748.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS – 1. Lucas Gunderson (Harris-Lake Park) 76-73 – 149, 2. Hogan Henrich (Newell-Fonda) 76-79 – 155, 3. Ben Macy (AGWSR) 80-78 – 158, 4. Ethan Kupka (HLV) 81-78 – 159, 5. Trey Johnson (East Buchanan) 77-84 – 161.

