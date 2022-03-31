Go-Hawks out in the open with fate of NEIC in flux

Ed Klamfoth believes the word stuck is appropriate.

The Superintendent for Waverly-Shell Rock sees pristine options on paper as challenging in reality.

“There isn’t anyone really that matches up well with us geographically and enrollment wise,” Klamfoth said. “There aren’t great options at this point in time.

“There is no perfect solution.”

The Go-Hawks have a 2021-22 BEDS number, the numerical document that adds up the enrollment for grades nine through 11, of 555. That is by far the highest in the Northeast Iowa Conference and 56th highest in the state.

That BEDS number is nearing 600. They are a school that is continuing to grow.

As the future of the NEIC is uncertain, so too is a potential new landing spot for WSR.

The Upper Iowa Conference is aiming to expand, eyeing 10 schools to grow its current nine-team league into one of the biggest conferences in the state.

Of those 10 schools that have received invites, three hail from the NEIC. Waukon, New Hampton and Crestwood have generated the most interest from the UIC.

New Hampton has a co-op partnership with Turkey Valley, a current UIC member, for a couple of sports. Waukon and Crestwood have BEDS numbers similar to schools in the UIC.

So Klamfoth understands their perspective in wanting to potentially head that direction.

“I acknowledge that we’re larger than a number of the (NEIC) schools and frankly, that gap has widened some over the last few years,” he said. “Everybody needs to try to do what is best for them.”

So where does that leave WSR? It is not as cut and dry as one might think.

The two most logical options seems to point the Go-Hawks towards the Mississippi Valley Conference or the brand new Iowa Alliance Conference, slated to begin competition in the fall of 2022.

A previous report stated that when Waterloo East decided to join the new Iowa Alliance, the MVC invited Waverly-Shell Rock to join the league and bring it back to 16 teams.

Klamfoth said Thursday no invite was ever brought forth to WSR by the MVC.

“I asked our Athletic Director and he was not aware of any invitation either,” Klamfoth added.

The MVC has schools such as Waterloo West and Cedar Falls in close proximity to the Go-Hawks, but they are in separate divisions. Everyone else in the conference is from the Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Dubuque area.

It then becomes a travel issue.

“Those schools are considerably larger than we are,” Klamfoth said. “It is something we are looking at, but I would not say that it is ideal. There really isn’t an ideal (choice) right now.”

Could the Iowa Alliance be a landing spot? The Go-Hawks would be the smallest school in the league, but the competition level increases by playing mostly Class 5A/4A schools.

Maybe the WaMaC? Travel would be another roadblock and the league would go back to 13 schools with Grinnell coming in and Beckman Catholic plus Maquoketa exiting for the RVC, but school size would be on par with a couple of other league members.

“Every one of them has some advantages and disadvantages,” Klamfoth said. “There are certainly challenges with every one of them and there are probably some opportunities with every one of them also.

“Can we provide some benefit to a conference that they don’t have now?”

The other option, and the one that currently seems like a long shot, is the mainstay of the NEIC, a longstanding conference that has been around since the 1920s. If half of the league bolts for the UIC, that leaves just three schools still affiliated.

And a conference that currently has six teams cannot survive under that mark, let alone see it slash in half.

“We understand the reality of things,” Klamfoth said. “As much as I’d like to think that maybe we can keep the (NEIC) going, I recognize all of the challenges.”

WSR has been a consistent force in athletics as of late. Its football program reached the Class 4A state semifinals. Its volleyball team got to the 4A state title match. Its girls basketball and baseball teams went to the state tournament.

Cross country plus track and field have maintained success. Klamfoth said a high amount of WSR’s students are involved in athletics.

Does that change in a new conference?

“I don’t know, maybe,” he said. “I wouldn’t want that to happen.”

June 1 is the deadline for schools invited to join the UIC to submit formal requests to join the conference. First year of competition in an expanded UIC is expected to be in 2023-24.

That gives the Go-Hawks time to find a new home, regardless of where it is. Klamfoth stated he doesn’t know when more fruitful conversations will take place, but they undoubtedly will.

“We’ve got a couple meetings (with all NEIC superintendents) before that June 1 deadline,” Klamfoth said.

