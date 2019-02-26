Try 1 month for 99¢

DES MOINES -- It was close from start to finish. But close wasn't quite good enough for Waverly-Shell Rock.

In a game that the margin was slim, Mason City made a few more plays as the Mohawks pulled out a, 55-49, victory over the Go-Hawks in a Class 4A first-round state tournament game Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena.

Iowa recruit Megan Meyer had 21 points, as Mason City advances to face top-ranked Marion in a semifinal game Thursday.

Abbie Draper led WSR with 19.

The Go-Hawks, who will return three starters next year finish the season at 20-3

Despite play much of the first half without Draper, WSR kept it close, trailing just 27-26 at the half, start contrast to the 41-14 deficit it faced when the two teams met on Nov. 20.

The Go-Hawks led early, 6-2, but a 7-0 run put Mason City ahead and it led the rest of the half. Defensively, WSR was stingy, limiting the state's best 3-point shooting team to just 2 of 12 in the opening 16 minutes.

The Mohawks led by as much as eight, 24-16, on a 3-pointer by Ali Rood, but Olivia Phillips answered with a three 13 seconds later for the Go-Hawks who kept chipping away at the deficit.

