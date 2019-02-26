(This story will be updated)
DES MOINES -- It was close from start to finish. But close wasn't quite good enough for Waverly-Shell Rock.
In a game that the margin was slim, Mason City made a few more plays as the Mohawks pulled out a, 55-49, victory over the Go-Hawks in a Class 4A first-round state tournament game Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena.
Iowa recruit Megan Meyer had 21 points, as Mason City advances to face top-ranked Marion in a semifinal game Thursday.
Abbie Draper led WSR with 19.
The Go-Hawks, who will return three starters next year finish the season at 20-3
Despite play much of the first half without Draper, WSR kept it close, trailing just 27-26 at the half, start contrast to the 41-14 deficit it faced when the two teams met on Nov. 20.
The Go-Hawks led early, 6-2, but a 7-0 run put Mason City ahead and it led the rest of the half. Defensively, WSR was stingy, limiting the state's best 3-point shooting team to just 2 of 12 in the opening 16 minutes.
The Mohawks led by as much as eight, 24-16, on a 3-pointer by Ali Rood, but Olivia Phillips answered with a three 13 seconds later for the Go-Hawks who kept chipping away at the deficit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.