Try 1 month for 99¢
prep-logo-grundy center.jpg

DES MOINES -- Top-ranked Grundy Center most certainly expected a battle.

The Spartans got that and then some from eighth-seeded Unity Christian Tuesday in a Class 2A state quarterfinal game.

A late fourth-quarter rally lifted Grundy Center (23-0) to a 49-45 win over the Knights (19-6) at Wells Fargo Arena.

The Spartans had no players reach double figures, but nine players scored in a balanced effort.

Kylie Willis and Reegan Zinkula each scored nine, while Hailey Wallis had eight points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

Halftime story.

Top-ranked Grundy Center started slow, but chipped away at an early deficit to lead Unity Christian, 23-20, at halftime in a Class 2A quarterfinal at Wells Fargo Arena.

The Knights (19-5) opened the game hitting their first four shots, while the Spartans missed their first five attempts. The result was Unity led 9-0 just 2 minutes and 11 seconds into the game.

But Maddie McMartin hit a 3-pointer to finally get Grundy Center's offense started.

McMartin and Reegan Zinkula each made two three-pointers to pace the Spartans, offensively.

Grundy Center has struggled with Unity's length, especially at the top of its 1-3-1 zone. The Spartans posts -- Brook Flater and Kylie Willis struggled as well, going just 1 for 8 from the field.

The Spartans defense has been solid as it has forced 11 Unity turnovers, and has seven steals, three by Flater.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for The Courier

Load comments