DES MOINES -- Bellevue Marquette used a 12-0 run midway through the second quarter to open a 10-point lead before settling for a 29-26 halftime lead over Clarksville in a Class 1A state quarterfinal at Wells Fargo Arena Wednesday.
Clarksville (20-2) lead for much of the first quarter, pushed its lead to 16-11 at the start of the second on a Janet Borchardt basket.
But the Mohawks (21-2) got a 3-pointer from Lizzy Parker to take its first lead since 2-0, at 17-16, only to see Kori Wedeking answer her 16 seconds later with a trey of her own.
But Marquette scored the next 12, including an offensive rebound and put back and two steals and uncontested lay-ups.
Fortunately for Clarksville, the Indians closed the half on a 7-0 run to tail only by three at the half.
Wedeking leads Clarksville with 10 points and five rebounds. Borchardt has nine.
