DES MOINES — With a tenacious and relentless effort, fourth-seeded Cascade pushed past fifth-seeded Dike-New Hartford, 52-43, Tuesday in the Class 2A girls’ state basketball quarterfinals at Wells Fargo Arena.
It was the second straight year the Cougars and Wolverines met in a state tournament opener, and the result was the same.
The defending state champions took an early lead, built it and kept D-NH at bay as they earned a shot against top-ranked Grundy Center Friday at 10 a.m. in the semifinals.
That game, too, is a rematch of a game Cascade won last year in the 2A state finals.
“The thing is, we compete. We play hard, and we executed,” Cascade head coach Mike Sconsa said.
It was back-and-forth early as the teams traded the lead five times in the first four minutes before a free throw by Abby Welter with 4:39 left gave the Cougars (23-1) a lead they never relinquished.
Cascade led 18-13 after one and stretched the lead to 13 by halftime, 33-20.
“We couldn’t get into a flow whatsoever,” said D-NH head coach Bruce Dall. “We didn’t knock down free throws early. We didn’t identify shooters early. And the energy we have had just wasn’t there.”
The Wolverines (20-3) found their energy in the halftime lockerroom, and began to hit their stride early in the third. A Morgan Weber 3-pointer cut the deficit to 36-28 with 5:35 left. An Ellie Foster 3 cut it to five, and then Foster converted a conventional three-point play with 3:11 left in the third that made it 37-34.
The Wolverines then had three possessions to trim the lead further or tie the game, but two missed 3-point attempts and a turnover ended those possessions.
“When you try so hard to come back from a deficit like that, you start to lose energy,” Dall said. “I think we got a little tired in the legs, and that didn’t help late.”
Cascade pounced, ending the quarter on a 6-0 run. Twice in the fourth, D-NH got within six, but that was as close as it got.
“Really frustrating,” Foster said. “We got back in it, were matching their energy and ... it was just tough.”
“To the aggressors go the spoils,” Dall added. “They were more aggressive to start the game and that set the tone for the game and put us a little behind.”
Foster led all scorers with 20 points, while Weber had 14 points, 11 rebounds and three steals.
“They played aggressive defense, and their offense was just amazing,” Weber said of Cascade. “I thought we did a good job, it just wasn’t enough.”
Abby Welter led the Cougars with 17 points, while Nicole McDermott chipped in 15.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (20-3) — Ellie Foster 7-14 3-5 20, Morgan Weber 5-11 1-3 14, Katie Knock 2-11 2-2 8, Carlee Dove 0-1 0-0 0, Jill Eilderts 0-0 0-0 0, Sydeney Latwesen 0-0 0-0 0, Rylee Wessely 0-3 0-0 0, Chloe Schipper 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor Kvale 0-2 0-0 0, Sophia Hoffman 0-5 0-0 0, Abby Sohn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-47 7-14 43. CASCADE (23-1) — Nicole McDermott 3-6 9-10 15, Skylar Dolphin 0-4 2-4 2, Jordan Simon 4-7 2-6 13, Abby Welter 5-10 6-7 17, Rachel Trumm 0-1 0-4 0, Robyn Takes 0-1 0-0 0, Jess Hoffman 0-0 0-0 0, Meta Bergfeld 0-0 0-0 0, Faith Bower 0-0 0-0 0, Ally Hoffman 2-4 0-0 5, Molly McElmeel 0-0 0-0 0, Lilly Trumm 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-33 19-31 52.
3-point goals — D-NH 8-28 (Foster 3-9, Weber 3-7, Knock 2-8, Kvale 0-2, Hoffman 0-2), Cascade 5-16 (McDermott 0-2, Dolphin 0-3, Simon 3-6, Welter 1-2, Takes 0-1). Rebounds — D-NH 30 (Weber 11). Cascade 30 (McDermott 6, Welter 6). Assists — D-NH 5 (Foster 3). Cascade 9 (three with two). Turnovers — D-NH 14 (Foster 6). Cascade 14 (four with 3). Total fouls — Dike-New Hartford 20, Cascade 10. Fouled out — none.
Grundy Center vs Unity Christian state basketball
Grundy Center's Reegan Zinkula looks for an open teammate while being guarded by Unity Christian's Danielle Kroeze during Class 2A state tournament action Tuesday in Des Moines.
TIM HYNDS, LEE ENTERPRISES
Grundy Center vs Unity Christian state basketball
Members of the Grundy Center squad react after beating Unity Christian 49-45 in Class 2A first round state girls basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Grundy Center vs Unity Christian state basketball
Unity Christian's Janie Schoonhoven is double-teamed by Grundy Center's Brooke Flater, left, and Sydney Mathews during Tuesday's Class 2A state tournament matchup in Des Moines.
TIM HYNDS, LEE ENTERPRISES
Grundy Center vs Unity Christian state basketball
Grundy Center's Maddie McMartin tries to get the reach the ball as Unity Christian's Danielle Kroeze protects during Grundy Center vs Unity Christian Class 2A first round state girls basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Grundy Center vs Unity Christian state basketball
Grundy Center's Maddie McMartin drives around Unity Christian's Danielle Kroeze during Grundy Center vs Unity Christian Class 2A first round state girls basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Grundy Center vs Unity Christian state basketball
Grundy Center's Brooke Flater reaches for the ball between the legs of Unity Christian's Jori Bronner Tuesday.
TIM HYNDS, LEE ENTERPRISES
Grundy Center vs Unity Christian state basketball
Unity Christian's Corrina Timmermans passes around Grundy Center's Hailey Wallis during Grundy Center vs Unity Christian Class 2A first round state girls basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Grundy Center vs Unity Christian state basketball
Unity Christian's Corrina Timmermans puts up a shot over Grundy Center's Sarah Lindeman during Grundy Center vs Unity Christian Class 2A first round state girls basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Dike-New Hartford vs Cascade state basketball
Dike-New Hartford's Ellie Foster puts up a shot while being guarded by Cascade's Ally Hoffman (34) and Abby Welter Tuesday.
TIM HYNDS, LEE ENTERPRISES
Dike-New Hartford vs Cascade state basketball
Dike-New Hartford's Taylor Kvale chases down a loose ball with Cascade's Nicole McDermott (0) during Dike-New Hartford vs Cascade Class 2A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Dike-New Hartford vs Cascade state basketball
Dike-New Hartford's Carlee Dove draws a crowd of Cascade defenders during Tuesday's state tournament matchup in Des Moines.
TIM HYNDS, LEE ENTERPRISES
Dike-New Hartford vs Cascade state basketball
Cascade's Abby Welter, left, and Jordan Simon defend as Dike-New Hartford's Sophia Hoffmann shoots during Tuesday night's state tournament game.
TIM HYNDS, LEE ENTERPRISES
Dike-New Hartford vs Cascade state basketball
Dike-New Hartford's Katie Knock, on floor, loses the ball to Cascade's Skylar Dolphin during Tuesday night's state tournament quarterfinal.
TIM HYNDS, LEE ENTERPRISES
Mason City vs Waverly-Shell Rock state basketball
Mason City's Anna Deets drives to the basket for two between Waverly-Shell Rock's Abbie Draper (22) and Britney Young during Mason City vs Waverly-Shell Rock Class 4A first round state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Mason City vs Waverly-Shell Rock state basketball
Mason City's Jada Williams looks to pass while being guarded by Waverly-Shell Rock's Rock's Olivia Phillips, front right, and Abbie Draper during Tuesday's state tournament game in Des Moines.
TIM HYNDS, LEE ENTERPRISES
Mason City vs Waverly-Shell Rock state basketball
Waverly-Shell Rock coach Greg Bodensteiner reacts to a call during Mason City vs Waverly-Shell Rock Class 4A first round state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Mason City vs Waverly-Shell Rock state basketball
Mason City's Anna Deets (14) and Waverly-Shell Rock's Abbie Draper (22) reach for a rebound during Mason City vs Waverly-Shell Rock Class 4A first round state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Mason City vs Waverly-Shell Rock state basketball
Mason City's Anna Deets (14) ties up Waverly-Shell Rock's Britney Young as Young drives to the basket during Tuesday's state tournament matchup.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Mason City vs Waverly-Shell Rock state basketball
Waverly-Shell Rock's Abbie Draper puts up a shot behind Mason City's Anna Deets (14) and Ali Rood Tuesday.
TIM HYNDS, LEE ENTERPRISES
Mason City vs Waverly-Shell Rock state basketball
Waverly-Shell Rock's Abbie Draper puts up a shot over Mason City's Anna Deets during Mason City vs Waverly-Shell Rock Class 4A first round state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Mason City vs Waverly-Shell Rock state basketball
Waverly-Shell Rock's Olivia Phillips tries to pass the ball under pressure from Mason City's Anna Lensing (12) and Megan Meyer during Mason City vs Waverly-Shell Rock Class 4A first round state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Mason City vs Waverly-Shell Rock state basketball
Mason City's Anna Lensing drives around Waverly-Shell Rock's Laura Bates during Mason City vs Waverly-Shell Rock Class 4A first round state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Mason City vs Waverly-Shell Rock state basketball
Waverly-Shell Rock's Laura Bates pressures Mason City's Ali Rood during Tuesday's Class 4A state tournament game in Des Moines.
TIM HYNDS, LEE ENTERPRISES
022519ho-crestwood-waukon-5
Injured Crestwood players, Crestwood's Laken Lienhard, lying on court at left, and Crestwood's Brooklyn Ferrie, crouched at second from right, are attended by assistant coach Carlee Grabau, second from left, head coach Dale Dennler, third from right, and player Sharon Goodman, far right, during Crestwood's Class 3A first-round game with Waukon Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
TIM HYNDS, Sioux City Journal
022519ho-crestwood-waukon-3
Crestwood's Sharon Goodman gets fouled by Waukon's Lauren Griffith during first-half action Monday in Des Moines.
TIM HYNDS, LEE ENTERPRISES
022519ho-crestwood-waukon-4
Crestwood's Sharon Goodman puts up a shot over Waukon's Margaret Wacker, left, and Maddie Ahlstrom (2) during first-half action Monday.
TIM HYNDS, LEE ENTERPRISES
022519ho-crestwood-waukon-2
Crestwood's Taylor Shelton drives around Waukon's Aubree Cota during state tournament action Monday.
TIM HYNDS, LEE ENTERPRISES
022519ho-crestwood-waukon-6
Crestwood's Kennedy Gaul, left, and Waukon's Maddie Ahlstrom try to get a handle on a loose ball during Crestwood vs Waukon Class 3A first round state basketball action played Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
022519ho-crestwood-waukon-1
Crestwood's Sharon Goodman has the ball stripped away by Waukon's Maddie Ahlstrom during Monday's Class 3A state tournament game in Des Moines.
TIM HYNDS, LEE ENTERPRISES
022519ho-crestwood-waukon-7
Crestwood's Annie Mast tries to strip the ball away form Waukon's Annika Headington during Crestwood vs Waukon Class 3A first round state basketball action played Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
022519ho-crestwood-waukon-8
Crestwood's Brooklyn Ferrie, right, comes up with a ball lost by Waukon's Sydney Ross as Ferrie and teammates Annie Mast (13) and Sharon Goodman apply pressure during Crestwood vs Waukon Class 3A first round state basketball action played Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
022519ho-crestwood-waukon-9
Crestwood head coach Dale Dennler watches the action during Crestwood vs Waukon Class 3A first round state basketball action played Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. At right is Crestwood's Annie Mast (13).
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
North Scott vs Denison-Schleswig state basketball
North Scott's Brooke Kilburg passes over Denison-Schleswig's Hannah Neemann during North Scott vs Denison-Schleswig Class 4A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. Lee Enterprises photo by Tim Hynds
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
North Scott vs Denison-Schleswig state basketball
Denison-Schleswig's Raegan Andersen drives around North Scott's Chloe Engelkes during North Scott vs Denison-Schleswig Class 4A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. Lee Enterprises photo by Tim Hynds
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
North Scott vs Denison-Schleswig state basketball
North Scott's Grace Boffeli looks to pass the ball while being guarded by Denison-Schleswig's Paige Andersen (20) and Hannah Neemann during North Scott vs Denison-Schleswig Class 4A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
North Scott vs Denison-Schleswig state basketball
North Scott's Grace Boffeli puts up a shot while being guarded by Denison-Schleswig's Vanessa Gunderson (10) and Hannah Neemann during North Scott vs Denison-Schleswig Class 4A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
North Scott vs Denison-Schleswig state basketball
North Scott's Presley Case tries to strip the ball away from Denison-Schleswig's Raegan Andersen during North Scott vs Denison-Schleswig Class 4A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
North Scott vs Denison-Schleswig state basketball
Denison-Schleswig's Paige Andersen tries to drive around North Scott's Rylie Rucker during North Scott vs Denison-Schleswig Class 4A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Mason City vs Waverly-Shell Rock state basketball
Mason City's Megan Meyer drives to the basket during Mason City vs Waverly-Shell Rock Class 4A first round state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Mason City vs Waverly-Shell Rock state basketball
Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen reacts in the final moments of his team's 55-49 win over Waverly-Shell Rock in Class 4A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
North Scott vs Denison-Schleswig state basketball
Denison-Schleswig's Paige Andersen looks through the arms of North Scott's Rylie Rucker while looking to shoot during North Scott vs Denison-Schleswig Class 4A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
North Scott vs Denison-Schleswig state basketball
Denison-Schleswig's Hannah Neemann passes the ball under pressure from North Scott's Samantha Scott (32) during North Scott vs Denison-Schleswig Class 4A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
North Scott vs Denison-Schleswig state basketball
Denison-Schleswig head coach Adam Mich talks to his squad during a timeout in North Scott vs Denison-Schleswig Class 4A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Grundy Center vs Unity Christian state basketball
Unity Christian's Jori Bronner puts up a shot while being guarded by Grundy Center's Kylie Willis during Grundy Center vs Unity Christian Class 2A first round state girls basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
North Scott vs Denison-Schleswig state basketball
North Scott's Grace Boffeli puts up a shot while being guarded by Denison-Schleswig's Paige Andersen during North Scott vs Denison-Schleswig Class 4A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
North Scott vs Denison-Schleswig state basketball
Denison-Schleswig's Sarah Heilesen puts up a shot during North Scott vs Denison-Schleswig Class 4A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Subscribe to Breaking News
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.