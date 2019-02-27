Try 1 month for 99¢
DES MOINES -- In incredibly hot start has carried Aplington-Parkersburg to a 27-22 halftime lead over second-seeded Central Decatur in a Class 2A girls' state quarterfinal Wednesday.

The Falcons (23-2) hit five of six 3-point shots in the first quarter, led by Megan Johnson's 3-for-3 effort as A-P broke out to a 23-11 first quarter lead.

But the Cardinals (22-0) behind its 90-foot, full-court pressure began to chip away at the lead  as the bulk of the Falcons' nine turnovers came in the second quarter.

Emma Atwood's put back at the buzzer capped off a strong second quarter by Central Decatur.

Johnson leads A-P with 13, points, while Alli Masters has eight for the Cardinals.

