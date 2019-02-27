Try 1 month for 99¢
DES MOINES -- Seventh-seeded Aplington-Parkersburg could not sustain hot start as second-seeded Central Decatur rallied for a 57-49 win in a Class 2A state quarterfinal game Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena.

The Falcons (23-3) stormed out to a 23-11 first quarter lead, but as the Cardinals (23-0) ramped up their defensive pressure, A-P struggled to get its offense going.

The Falcons scored only 12 points over the middle two quarters as the Cardinals lead after three, 38-35.

Megan Johnson led A-P with 17, 13 of those came in the first quarter.

Halftime story

 In incredibly hot start has carried Aplington-Parkersburg to a 27-22 halftime lead over second-seeded Central Decatur in a Class 2A girls' state quarterfinal Wednesday.

The Falcons (23-2) hit five of six 3-point shots in the first quarter, led by Megan Johnson's 3-for-3 effort as A-P broke out to a 23-11 first quarter lead.

But the Cardinals (22-0) behind its 90-foot, full-court pressure began to chip away at the lead  as the bulk of the Falcons' nine turnovers came in the second quarter.

Emma Atwood's put back at the buzzer capped off a strong second quarter by Central Decatur.

Johnson leads A-P with 13, points, while Alli Masters has eight for the Cardinals.

