Friday's Area Roundup: Wapsie Valley wins NICL Dual Team Title; A-P defends top ranking

The Wapsie Valley Warriors finished off their dual meet season a perfect 12-0 to win the North Iowa Cedar League Conference Dual Title.

The Warriors secured the title with wins over East Marshall/GMG and South Hardin-BCLUW in Le Grand on Thursday.

The Warriors toppled the Mustangs 63-15. Wapsie won eight of the 13 matches by pin. Dallas Tisue posted the fastest pin with a time of 18 seconds in the 132 weight class.

Keegon Brown (220), Derek Holsenbeck (285), Brock Kleitsch (160) also pinned their opponents in under a minute with times of 45, 39 and 32 seconds, respectively.

At 182, Cannon Joeger beat Drew Wheater by decision, 3-1.

Kaiden Belinsky and Landon Frost won by forfeit at 106 and 113, respectively.

Against South Hardin-BCLUW, Wapsie Valley took care of the Comets, 66-12.

Over its 12 wins, Wapsie Valley averaged a 39-point average margin of victory.

Cedar Rapids Prairie 40, Cedar Falls 26: Six Tigers managed wins against the Hawks.

Junior Drew Campebll posted the quickest win of the competition. He pinned Hayden Stockdale in 42 seconds to win the 220 weight class.

Henry Koehn (152) defeated Logan Redig, 6-1. Gerald Norton (160) pinned Jake Umstead in a time of 3:39. In 170, Noah Backes won 6-2 over Cole Smith. Drew Gerdes won by major decision over Tate Joens, 12-1. Evan Simpson won 113 with an 11-3 major decision win over Teagan Kendall.

Ames 56, Waterloo East 16: The Trojanas nabbed two wins via fall and one by major decision, but lost to the Little Cyclones.

Ryan Strong won 145 with a pin 3:15 seconds into the match. William Clark won 152 after 1:47.

Landen Foote won, 10-2, to take the 126 weight class.

GIRLS' WRESTLING

Cedar Falls 39, Cedar Rapids Prairie 39 (TB): With two wins via forfeit, the Tigers took down the Prairie Hawks on a tie breaker.

Four Tigers won by pinning their opponent as Hope Chiatello won 110 in 36 seconds, Jasmine Oleson won 115 in 1:48, Apryl Halsor took 130 in 1:54 and Anna Johnson won 135 in 3:34.

Destiny Hoeppner (120) won via decision 9-2 while Briar Ludeman and Lauren Whitt won via forfeit.

Waverly-Shell Rock 52, New Hampton/Turkey Valley 18: The Go-Hawks handled New Hampton/Turkey Valley on Thursday with four wins via pin.

Brinley Meier (120), Eva Heise (130), Lilly Stough (135) and Kiara Djoumessi (140) all posted wins via pin. Meier beat Zoey Dreckman in 24 seconds while Heise also won in under a minute with a time of 57 seconds.

Kiley Homeister-Van Lengen won 115 by major decision, 11-1.

Amber Hoth (100), Macy Tiedt (105), Kyla Foy (125) and Madison Hinrichs (235) each won by forfeit.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Aplington-Parkersburg 83, Union 56: The Class 2A No. 1 Falcons remained perfect on the season with a 27-point win over the Knights.

Martez Wiggley posted a double-double with 22 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Falcons in both.

Garrett Hempen and Gavin Thomas also scored in double figures with 19 points and 17 points, respectively. Thomas also added eight assists and seven rebounds.

Sumner-Fredericksburg 49, New Hampton 46: The Cougars held the Chickasaws to two points in the second quarter to overcome an eight-point deficit.

Carter Steinlage led the Chickasaws in scoring with 16 points. The senior also corralled 11 rebounds to notch a double-double.

Cael Laures added 12 points while Gannon Shekleton grabbed 12 boards.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Aplington-Pakersburg 71, Union 32: The Falcons held the Knights to single digit scoring in the final three quarters to spring to a 39-point victory.

Leading 15-11 after one, Aplington-Parkersburg held Union to just 7, 9 and 5 points while scoring 17, 21 and 18 over the final 24 minutes of action.

Kendall Riherd led the way for the Falcons. The junior scored 25 points on 8-of-16 shooting, including a 3-of-5 performance from beyond the arc, and 6-of-7 from the free throw line.