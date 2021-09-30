 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FRIDAY'S PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Friday's Area Prep Football Schedule

  • 0
Clip art prep football

Class 5A

Group 3

Cedar Falls at Kennedy

Muscatine at Hempstead

Senior at Davenport West

Group 5

Jefferson at Ottumwa

Linn-Mar at SE Polk

Prairie at Waterloo West

Class 4A

District 2

Decorah at Western Dubuque

East at Mason City

Marion at Waverly-Shell Rock

Class 3A

District 3

Center Point-Urbana at Charles City

Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Independence

South Tama at West Delaware

Class 2A

District 3

Crestwood at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

People are also reading…

Forest City at Clear Lake

Osage at New Hampton

District 4

Jesup at North Fayette Valley

Union at Oelwein

Wahlert Catholic at Waukon

Class 1A

District 3

Aplington-Parkersburg at Dike-New Hartford

Denver at East Marshal

South Hardin at Central Springs

District 4

Columbus at Beckman Catholic

MFL MarMac at Postville

Sumner-Fredericksburg at Cascade

Class A

District 2

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn at West Hancock

,Newman Catholic at Lake Mills

North Union at West Fork

Saint Ansgar at North Butler

District 3

Hudson at AGWSR

Nashua-Plainfield at Grundy Center

North Tama at BCLUW

South Winneshiek at Wapsie Valley

District 4

Bellevue at East Buchanan

Maquoketa Valley at Clayton Ridge

North Linn at Starmont

South Winneshiek at Wapsie Valley

8-Player

District 3

Clarksville at Turkey Valley

Riceville at Janesville

Rockford at Northwood-Kensett 

West Central at Tripoli

District 4

Baxter at Collins-Maxwell

Colo-NESCO at Dunkerton

GMG at Don Bosco

Meskwaki at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News