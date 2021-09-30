Friday's Area Prep Football Schedule

Class 5A
Group 3
Cedar Falls at Kennedy
Muscatine at Hempstead
Senior at Davenport West
Group 5
Jefferson at Ottumwa
Linn-Mar at SE Polk
Prairie at Waterloo West
Class 4A
District 2
Decorah at Western Dubuque
East at Mason City
Marion at Waverly-Shell Rock
Class 3A
District 3
Center Point-Urbana at Charles City
Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Independence
South Tama at West Delaware
Class 2A
District 3
Crestwood at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
People are also reading…
Forest City at Clear Lake
Osage at New Hampton
District 4
Jesup at North Fayette Valley
Union at Oelwein
Wahlert Catholic at Waukon
Class 1A
District 3
Aplington-Parkersburg at Dike-New Hartford
Denver at East Marshal
South Hardin at Central Springs
District 4
Columbus at Beckman Catholic
MFL MarMac at Postville
Sumner-Fredericksburg at Cascade
Class A
District 2
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn at West Hancock
,Newman Catholic at Lake Mills
North Union at West Fork
Saint Ansgar at North Butler
District 3
Hudson at AGWSR
Nashua-Plainfield at Grundy Center
North Tama at BCLUW
South Winneshiek at Wapsie Valley
District 4
Bellevue at East Buchanan
Maquoketa Valley at Clayton Ridge
North Linn at Starmont
South Winneshiek at Wapsie Valley
8-Player
District 3
Clarksville at Turkey Valley
Riceville at Janesville
Rockford at Northwood-Kensett
West Central at Tripoli
District 4
Baxter at Collins-Maxwell
Colo-NESCO at Dunkerton
GMG at Don Bosco
Meskwaki at Gladbrook-Reinbeck