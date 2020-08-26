Friday's area prep football schedule

Class 4A
Mississippi Valley
Linn-Mar at Dubuque Hempstead
Dubuque Senior at Cedar Falls
Waterloo West at Waterloo East
Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Cedar Rapids Washington
Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Cedar Rapids Prairie
Iowa City West at Iowa City Liberty
Davenport Central at Iowa City High
Class 3A
District 3
Charles City at New Hampton
Waterloo West at Waterloo East
Dubuque Wahlert at West Delaware
Crestwood at Waverly-Shell Rock
Western Dubuque at Cedar Rapids Xavier
Waukon at Decorah
Class 2A
District 6
Camanche at Mount Vernon
Center Point-Urbana at Independence
Oelwein at Union
Vinton-Shellsburg at Benton
Williamsburg at Solon
District 4
Waukon at Decorah
Charles City at New Hampton
Oelwein at Union
Crestwood at Waverly-Shell Rock
Class 1A
District 4
Hudson at Columbus
North Linn at Jesup
Postville at Sumner-Fredericksburg
St. Ansgar at Osage
Wapsie Valley at Denver
Nashua-Plainfield at Central Springs
Class 1A
District 3
East Marshall at North Mahaska
Iowa Falls-Alden at South Hardin
Aplington-Parkersburg at Clear Lake
Dike-New Hartford at Oskaloosa
Hudson at Columbus
Roland-Story at South Hamilton
Class A
District 7
North Butler at BCLUW
Grundy Center at Panorama
Colfax-Mingo at Lynnville-Sully
Belle Plaine at Lisbon
Alburnett at North Tama
East Marshall at North Mahaska
Class A
District 4
Edgewood-Colesburg at Clayton Ridge
Maquoketa Valley at MFL MarMac
Postville at Sumner-Fredericksburg
East Buchanan at Starmont
South Winneshiek at North Fayette Valley
Wapsie Valley at Denver
Class A
District 3
Belmond-Klemme at West Fork
Forest City at Lake Mills
Mason City Newman at North Union
Nashua-Plainfield at Central Springs
North Butler at BCLUW
St. Ansgar at Osage
8-player
District 3
Central City at Springville
Don Bosco at West Central
Easton Valley at Janesville
Kee High at Central Elkader
Midland at Dunkerton
8-player
District 2
AGWSR at Clarksville
Easton Valley at Janesville
North Iowa at Northwood-Kensett
Rockford at Tripoli
Riceville at Turkey Valley
8–player
District 5
BGM at Baxter
Green Mountain-Garwin at Collins-Maxwell
Iowa Valley at Colo-Nesco
Meskwaki Settlement at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
WACO at H-L-V
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!