Friday's area prep football schedule
Class 4A

Mississippi Valley

Linn-Mar at Dubuque  Hempstead

Dubuque Senior at Cedar Falls

Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Cedar Rapids Washington

Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Cedar Rapids  Prairie

Iowa City West at Iowa City Liberty

Davenport Central at Iowa City High

Class 3A

District 3

Charles City at New Hampton

Dubuque Wahlert at West Delaware

Crestwood at Waverly-Shell Rock

Western Dubuque at Cedar Rapids Xavier

Class 2A

District 6

Camanche at Mount Vernon

Center Point-Urbana at Independence

Oelwein at Union

Vinton-Shellsburg at Benton

Williamsburg at Solon

District 4

Class 1A

District 4

North Linn at Jesup

Postville at Sumner-Fredericksburg

St. Ansgar at Osage

Wapsie Valley at Denver

Nashua-Plainfield at Central Springs

Class 1A

District 3

Iowa Falls-Alden at South Hardin

Aplington-Parkersburg at Clear Lake

Dike-New Hartford at Oskaloosa

Roland-Story at South Hamilton

Class A

District 7

North Butler at BCLUW

Grundy Center at Panorama

Colfax-Mingo at Lynnville-Sully

Belle Plaine at Lisbon

Alburnett at North Tama

Class A

District 4

Edgewood-Colesburg at Clayton Ridge

Maquoketa Valley at MFL MarMac

East Buchanan at Starmont

South Winneshiek at North Fayette Valley

Class A

District 3

Belmond-Klemme at West Fork

Forest City at Lake Mills

Mason City Newman at North Union

St. Ansgar at Osage

8-player

District 3

Central City at Springville

Don Bosco at West Central

Kee High at Central Elkader

Midland at Dunkerton

8-player

District 2

AGWSR at Clarksville

North Iowa at Northwood-Kensett

Rockford at Tripoli

Riceville at Turkey Valley

8–player

District 5

BGM at Baxter

Green Mountain-Garwin at Collins-Maxwell

Iowa Valley at Colo-Nesco

Meskwaki  Settlement at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

WACO at H-L-V

