Friday metro roundup: East bowlers sweep Xavier
Friday metro roundup: East bowlers sweep Xavier

prep-logo-waterloo-east.jpg

Waterloo East's bowling teams swept Cedar Rapids Xavier Friday inside Cadillac Lanes.

The East boys overcame a deficit with a Baker round score of 985 to secure a 2,865-2,739 victory. East's girls were dominant with a 2,816-2,111 win over the Saints.

At Iowa City, Nate Venem put together a two-game series of 401 and Cedar Falls defeated Iowa City High, 2,891 to 2,644.

In the girls' dual Cedar Falls was unable to make up enough pins late as City High's 245 Baker round game highlighted a 2,612-2,554 win over the Tigers.

Girls' basketball

CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE 63, WATERLOO EAST 37: Prairie's defense shined Friday during a win over East.

Prairie (3-2) held East under 10 points in each of the first three quarters. Ellasa Horton paced the Trojans with 16 points that included five made field goals.

CLARKSVILLE 44, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 41: Clarksville's trio of Sierra Vance, Katie Stirling and Cheyenne Behrends scored in double figures as the Indians held off Waterloo Christian Friday night in a closely-contested Iowa Star contest.

Waterloo Christian was led by Reagan Wheeler's 17 points on 8 of 15 shooting. Faith Trelka added 11 points. Sidra Wheeler turned in another solid defensive game for the Regents with eight steals and a blocked shot.

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 60, COLUMBUS 13: Class 2A’s No. 2-ranked Dike-New Hartford girls’ basketball team used a lock-down defensive effort to keep its perfect record intact.

The Wolvines allowed just five points in the second half.

Senior Paula Gonzalez led D-NH (9-0, 8-0 NICL) with 12 points and junior guard Sophia Hoffman knocked down five field goals for 10 points.

Waterloo Columbus (4-6, 4-4) made just three field goals during the game and was paced by Ali Vesely’s five points.

Boys' basketball

WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 75, CLARKSVILLE 43: Drew Wagner had 28 points and Dominick Jones 23 as Waterloo Christian rolled to an Iowa Star Conference win.

The Regents (2-7) jumped on the Indians (0-9) early, leading 17-6 after one quarter.

Clarksville cut its deficit to eight by halftime, but Waterloo Christian put it away in the second half outscoring Clarksville, 43-19.

Jacob Stauffer led Clarksville with 14.

CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE 80, WATERLOO EAST 43: Waterloo East knocked down 16 of 42 shots from the field, but was unable to keep pace with Cedar Rapids Prairie.

East finished just 8 of 22 from the free throw line and shot 3 of 13 from beyond the arc.

Shakur Wright led a balanced East scoring attack with 13 points. Ra'mir Scott added eight.

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 86, COLUMBUS 42: Class 2A’s No. 8 Dike-New Hartford moved into a two-team tie atop the North Iowa Cedar League East with an impressive victory.

Landon Sullivan made all 11 of his free throw attempts and led the Wolverines (8-1) with 21 points. Zak Wauters added 16 points.

Columbus was paced by Carter Gallagher’s eight points.

Summaries

Bowling

Boys

WATERLOO EAST 2,865, CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER 2,739

EAST -- Alec Timmerman 325, Chris Little 387, Tanner Werkmeister 347, Nick Peterson 401, Logan Balk 420.

Baker round

EAST -- 187-185-220-189-204 -- 985

XAVIER -- 184-154-154-160-180 -- 832

CEDAR FALLS 2,891, CITY HIGH 2,644

CEDAR FALLS -- Matthew Swanson 386, Logan Stoll 350, Nate Venem 401, Matthew Edler 328, Ryan Venem 405.

CITY HIGH -- Nile Franz 345, Nick Saltzman 303, Dylan Irvin 458, Tyler Cermak 305, Zach Russell 285.

Baker round

CEDAR FALLS -- 242-179-192-214-189 -- 1,016.

CITY HIGH -- 210-170-161-170-237 -- 948.

Girls

EAST 2,816, XAVIER 2,111

EAST -- Alyssa Duckworth 433, Kadence Hyde 340, Stephanie Burge 416, Jersie Benson 368, BaiLee Snapp 335.

Baker round

EAST -- 201-220-178-163-162 -- 924.

XAVIER -- 117-117-133-140-121 -- 628.

IOWA CITY HIGH 2,612, CEDAR FALLS 2,554

CEDAR FALLS -- Jewell Wilson 305, Anna Frahm 354, Hailey Taylor 304, Amelia Saltzman 361, Maya Brinker 338.

CITY HIGH -- Jillian Hubble 324, Carlie Prymek 311, Britney Russell 334, Shaylin Brown 349, Elyse Rios 388.

Baker round

CEDAR FALLS -- 156-181-180-202-173 -- 892.

CITY HIGH -- 158-149-245-165-189 -- 906.

Girls' basketball

PRAIRIE 63, EAST 37

EAST -- Jaelah Stanford 1 3-6 6, Ellasa Horton 5 3-8 16, Miah Norman 0 0-0 0, KeKe Jefferson-Putman 1 5-5 7, Denay Saffold 0 2-2 2, Aailyah Franklin 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Love 0 5-6 5, Sequoia Williams 0 2-6 2.

Prairie;16;12;14;21 -- 63

East;8;6;9;14 -- 37

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 60, COLUMBUS 13

DIKE-NEW HAFTFOFRD (9-0) – Jadyn Petersen 3 1 0-0 9, Camille Landphair 0 1 1-2 4, Ellary Knock 2 1 1-2 8, Maryn Bixby 0 0-0 0, Taylor Kvale 0 2 0-0 6, Paula Gonzalez 4 1 1-1 12, Payton Petersen 3 0 1-3 7, Whitney Wauters 0 0-0 0, Sophia Hoffman 5 0-0 10, Madelyn Norton 0 0-0 0, Taylor Hoens 0 0-0 0, Abby Sohn 0 2-2 2, Tayah Curtis 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 6-10 60.

COLUMBUS (4-6) – Olivia Surma 0 0-0 0, Eva Christensen 0 2-2 2, Faith Freshwater 0 0-0 0, Morgan Bradley 1 0-0 2, Reagan Lindsay 0 0-1 0, Abbi Weber 0 0-0 0, Maddy Knipp 0 0-0 0, Ali Vesely 1 3-5 5, Ella Clausen 0 0-0 0, Natalie Steele 0 0-0 0, Emma Reiter 0 0-0 0, Chloe Butler 0 2-3 2, Sydney Gardner 1 0-0 2. Totals 3 7-11 13.

Dike-New Hartford;14;27;14;5 -- 60

Columbus;6;2;3;2 -- 13

3-point goals – DNH 6 (Kvale 2, J. Petersen, Knock, Gonzalez, Landphair), Columbus 0. Total fouls – DNH 11, Columbus 13.

Boys' basketball

Waterloo Christian 75, Clarksville 43

CLARKSVILLE (0-9) – Eli Schmidt 5 3-4 13, Cade Ison 0 0-0 0, Alek Kellogg 2 1-2 6, Donald Kielman 1 1-7 4, Jacob Stauffer 5 3-3 14, Gavin Kelm 1 0-0 2, Cooper Negen 2 0-0 4. 16 8-16 43

WATERLOO CHRISTIAN (2-7) – Mason Reister 1 2-4 4, Aaron Zwack 3 1-2 9, Carson Rowenhorst 1 0-0 2, Bryce Adams 1 0-0 2, Dominick Jones 7 9-10 23, Will Davis 1 0-0 3, David Swalve 1 0-0 2, Mick Hannan 1 0-0 2, Drew Wagner 13 2-5 28. Totals 29 14-21 75.

Clarksville;6;18;11;8 --  43

Waterloo Christian;17;15;21;22  -- 75

3-point goals – Clarksville 2 (Kellogg, Stauffer). Waterloo Christian 2 (Zwack, Davis). Totals fouls – Clarksville 18, Waterloo Christian 18. Fouled out – Ison.

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD – AJ Wegener 13, Nathan Moore 10, Zak Wauters 16, Jacob Stockdale 3, Landen Sullivan 21, Brewer Eiklenborg 12, Jerek Hall 2, Tanner Dewall 2, Cale Jensen 7.

COLUMBUS – Carter Gallagher 8, Patrick Steele 6, Ben Trost 7, Alex Buser 5, Jon Dobson 4, Dallas Westhoff 2, Alex Feldmann 7, Josh Merrifield 3.

Dike-New Hartford;25;22;29;10 – 86

Columbus;9;17;11;5 – 42

 

