Friday metro roundup: East bowlers sweep Xavier

Waterloo East's bowling teams swept Cedar Rapids Xavier Friday inside Cadillac Lanes.
The East boys overcame a deficit with a Baker round score of 985 to secure a 2,865-2,739 victory. East's girls were dominant with a 2,816-2,111 win over the Saints.
At Iowa City, Nate Venem put together a two-game series of 401 and Cedar Falls defeated Iowa City High, 2,891 to 2,644.
In the girls' dual Cedar Falls was unable to make up enough pins late as City High's 245 Baker round game highlighted a 2,612-2,554 win over the Tigers.
Girls' basketball
CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE 63, WATERLOO EAST 37: Prairie's defense shined Friday during a win over East.
Prairie (3-2) held East under 10 points in each of the first three quarters. Ellasa Horton paced the Trojans with 16 points that included five made field goals.
CLARKSVILLE 44, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 41: Clarksville's trio of Sierra Vance, Katie Stirling and Cheyenne Behrends scored in double figures as the Indians held off Waterloo Christian Friday night in a closely-contested Iowa Star contest.
Waterloo Christian was led by Reagan Wheeler's 17 points on 8 of 15 shooting. Faith Trelka added 11 points. Sidra Wheeler turned in another solid defensive game for the Regents with eight steals and a blocked shot.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 60, COLUMBUS 13: Class 2A’s No. 2-ranked Dike-New Hartford girls’ basketball team used a lock-down defensive effort to keep its perfect record intact.
The Wolvines allowed just five points in the second half.
Senior Paula Gonzalez led D-NH (9-0, 8-0 NICL) with 12 points and junior guard Sophia Hoffman knocked down five field goals for 10 points.
Waterloo Columbus (4-6, 4-4) made just three field goals during the game and was paced by Ali Vesely’s five points.
Boys' basketball
WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 75, CLARKSVILLE 43: Drew Wagner had 28 points and Dominick Jones 23 as Waterloo Christian rolled to an Iowa Star Conference win.
The Regents (2-7) jumped on the Indians (0-9) early, leading 17-6 after one quarter.
Clarksville cut its deficit to eight by halftime, but Waterloo Christian put it away in the second half outscoring Clarksville, 43-19.
Jacob Stauffer led Clarksville with 14.
CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE 80, WATERLOO EAST 43: Waterloo East knocked down 16 of 42 shots from the field, but was unable to keep pace with Cedar Rapids Prairie.
East finished just 8 of 22 from the free throw line and shot 3 of 13 from beyond the arc.
Shakur Wright led a balanced East scoring attack with 13 points. Ra'mir Scott added eight.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 86, COLUMBUS 42: Class 2A’s No. 8 Dike-New Hartford moved into a two-team tie atop the North Iowa Cedar League East with an impressive victory.
Landon Sullivan made all 11 of his free throw attempts and led the Wolverines (8-1) with 21 points. Zak Wauters added 16 points.
Columbus was paced by Carter Gallagher’s eight points.