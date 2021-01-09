Friday metro roundup: East bowlers sweep Xavier

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 60, COLUMBUS 13: Class 2A’s No. 2-ranked Dike-New Hartford girls’ basketball team used a lock-down defensive effort to keep its perfect record intact.

The Wolvines allowed just five points in the second half.

Senior Paula Gonzalez led D-NH (9-0, 8-0 NICL) with 12 points and junior guard Sophia Hoffman knocked down five field goals for 10 points.

Waterloo Columbus (4-6, 4-4) made just three field goals during the game and was paced by Ali Vesely’s five points.

Boys' basketball

WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 75, CLARKSVILLE 43: Drew Wagner had 28 points and Dominick Jones 23 as Waterloo Christian rolled to an Iowa Star Conference win.

The Regents (2-7) jumped on the Indians (0-9) early, leading 17-6 after one quarter.

Clarksville cut its deficit to eight by halftime, but Waterloo Christian put it away in the second half outscoring Clarksville, 43-19.

Jacob Stauffer led Clarksville with 14.

CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE 80, WATERLOO EAST 43: Waterloo East knocked down 16 of 42 shots from the field, but was unable to keep pace with Cedar Rapids Prairie.