Friday athletic events postponed due to snow

As a result of the powerful snow storm raging across the state, athletic events across the Cedar Valley and the rest of the state have been postponed. Here is a list of events that have been pushed back along with their makeup dates. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.

Columbus Catholic

Boys and girls basketball vs. Hudson postponed to Saturday (girls at 5 p.m. boys at 6 p.m.)

Bowling meet vs. Waukon postponed to Feb. 8

Don Bosco

Boys and girls basketball vs. Clarksville postponed to Monday

Aplington-Parkersburg

Boys and girls basketball at Denver postponed to Feb. 8

Dunkerton

Boys and girls basketball at Waterloo Christian postponed to Feb. 3

Janesville

Boys and girls basketball vs. Tripoli postponed to Thursday

Valley Lutheran

Boys and girls basketball vs. Colo-Nesco postponed to Monday

Waterloo Christian

Boys and girls basketball vs. Dunkerton postponed to Feb. 3

Union

Girls and boys basketball at Dike-New Hartford postponed to Saturday at 6:15/7:45 p.m.

Cedar Falls

Boys and girls basketball at/vs. Iowa City West postponed to Saturday (boys at 2:30 p.m. girls at 3:30 p.m.)

Waterloo East

Bowling vs. Iowa City West postponed to Jan. 31

Boys and girls basketball vs./at Iowa City Liberty postponed to TBD

Waterloo West

Bowling postponed to Tuesday

Boys and girls basketball game vs./at Prairie postponed to TBD

Denver

Boys and girls basketball vs. Aplington-Parkersburg postponed to Feb. 8

Dike-New Hartford

Girls and boys basketball vs. Union postponed to Saturday at 6:15/7:45 p.m.

Hudson

Girls and boys basketball at Columbus Catholic postponed to Saturday at 6:15/7:45 p.m.

Jesup

Boys and girls basketball postponed to TBD

