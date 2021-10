Frericks breaks own school mark at Marcussen Invitational

CEDAR FALLS – Grace Frericks put in a dominating performance in the 100 backstroke to highlight Cedar Falls’ efforts at their own Marcussen Invitational at the Holmes Middle School pool.

Frericks touched the wall in 57.14, finishing a full three seconds ahead of her nearest competitor.

The Tigers finished second overall to Waukesha South of Wisconsin, 503-399.

Frericks also won the 200 free (1:54.51) and helped Cedar Falls take second in the 200 free relay and partnered with Kendall Mallaro, Grace Bobeldyk and Sophia Mason to win the 400 free relay in 3:43.15.

Mallaro also earned an individual title for the Tigers with a win in the 100 butterfly (1:00.39).

Waterloo Swim’s Avery Hogan captured the diving competition with 448.45 points, 44 more than runner-up Brinley Krivachek of Decorah.

West, Valley Lutheran run strong

WAVERLY – Andrew Congdon was eighth overall as Waterloo West took third at the Steve Johnson/Dan Huston Invitational in the Orange Division on the Wartburg College cross country course Saturday.

Congdon crossed in 16 minutes 33.97 seconds as the Wahawks finished behind Earlham and Newton.

Valley Lutheran, led by Isaac Natvig’s sixth-place run in 16:28.08, was fourth.

In the Gray Division, Cedar Falls took fifth behind Sioux City North, Dubuque Hempstead, Onalaska (Wis.) and Johnston.

Brayden Burnett led the way in eighth in 15:44.68.

In the girls’ race, Osage’s Katelyn Johnston won in 18:54.58.

Adrianna Gallen of Columbus Catholic was 40th in 22:19.61.

