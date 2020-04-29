Former high school coach passes away

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR RAPIDS -- According to Coe College, long-time Fredericksburg high school football coach Steve Staker passed away at the age of 76 Tuesday after a battle with cancer.

Staker was Fredericksburg’s head football coach for 35 years, and also was head coach for baseball and track while also serving as an assistant boys’ basketball coach.

His 2001 football team was the Class A state champions, and he won a state track and field title in 1992.

After his prep career, Staker served as head coach at Coe College for nine seasons, retiring in 2015. His son, Tyler, replaced him as head coach of the Kohawks.

