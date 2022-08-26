For Ali: West volleyball holds line, beats East 3-2 in Thursday thriller

WATERLOO – Former Waterloo East volleyball coach Ali Rahnavardi’s memory was at the forefront of an emotionally charged game between the Trojans and crosstown rivals Waterloo West Thursday at Fred J. Miller Gymnasium.

Rahnavardi, who passed away in December, was a long-time coach of multiple prep teams in the Cedar Valley, including programs at both East and West, was honored throughout the match eventually won in five by the Wahawks, 25-15, 25-23, 15-25, 22-25, 15-9.

Rahnavardi also taught at East.

Players and coaches wore shirts with his face at the front, while former players in the stands were decked out in shirts of their own – the backs depicting the trademark silhouette of Coach Ali with fists raised. It was East volleyball’s first home game since his passing.

The love for Rahnavardi touched both sides of the court. West coach Ashley Berinobis played for him in high school and dedicated the game to her old mentor.

“I told the girls earlier I know it’s really hard to play for someone they’ve never met, but that was my coach, that was my go-to person and I loved to death,” Berinobis said. “And I said, ‘if you play for him, it is playing for me, so that’s all I ask for. If you can give it to one person, I’d want you to give it to him, which in your eyes is giving it to me.’”

The Wahawks came out strong in the opener, and held off an East squad that showed its ferocity, rallying for seven-straight points and taking the lead with a nine-point rally in the second set. Feeling the pressure, senior Sierra “CeCe” Moore helped West correct the ship and pull away with the win for a 2-0 score.

With star senior Sahara Williams playing basketball in the Under-18 3 versus 3 World Cup in Hungary, Moore was tasked with leading them as captain. She didn’t disappoint, not only taking charge in morale, but performance with 19 kills to her name.

“I knew this was going to be my game, I knew Sahara wasn’t going to be here… so I knew this was my time to shine,” Moore said. “Our team as a whole, though, it wouldn’t have happened without them. We all worked together, we all played hard to make this happen.”

However, the Trojans were about to mount a comeback by winning the next two sets in a row 25-18 and 25-22 to force a fifth round. With the game on the line, East jumped out early before West came back for seven-straight points and finished off the match victory.

“Every year that we have played East High, it has gone to four or five sets,” Berinobis said. “We played great our first set and then they just come back because it’s their house, they want it, but guess what – we want it too. And we wanted it more.”

Meanwhile, despite the loss, Trojans coach Mikayla Montgomery said she was proud of how her girls played, grinding it out to the end, including senior Tionn Wise, who had 13 kills.

“We should walk away with our heads held high,” Montgomery said “Our girls, they came out they fought, they gave it everything they’ve got. West has some good hitters, we have some good hitters. We knew it was going to be a battle tonight and it was up to anybody for a win tonight.”

Natalie See led the Trojans with 14 kills.