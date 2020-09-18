Youthful Dike-New Hartford begins to click during rivalry win over Aplington-Parkersburg

“At that point we needed a drive,” Betts said. “We had to get something going. We challenged our kids to go out there and make something happen and we were able to put that drive together. Those are the things we’ve been missing on just a little bit all year offensively.”

Dike-New Hartford then took advantage of Aplington-Parkesburg’s second turnover when Brewer Eiklenborg recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff. Brouwer ended that drive with his determined TD run to put the Wolverines up two scores early in the fourth quarter.

AP battled back with a 21-play drive capped by Thomas’ 2-yard touchdown run on the Falcons’ third fourth-down conversion of the march. Jake Wolff recovered the ensuing onside kick, but Brouwer hit Falcon running back Chase Verrett in the backfield to set the tone for a quick three-and-out.

Moore, who also serves at Dike-New Hartford’s punter, pinned Aplington-Parkesburg on its five for the second time with an impressive punt before the Falcons’ final drive in the last minute stalled at midfield.

Verrett took 33 carries to reach 114 yards against a D-NH defense that allowed just one of the Falcons’ 52 total carries to exceed eight yards.