Young Waverly athlete Charlie Kramer rebounding from devastating stroke

WAVERLY – The call was placed while most of us were sleeping.
It was just after 1 o’clock in the morning on Aug. 20 when Koula Kramer frantically called Waterloo’s UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
She couldn’t believe what she was saying. And medical personnel couldn’t believe what they were hearing.
“My son just had a stroke,” Koula Kramer said.
When Koula made that call, she and her husband already were en route to the hospital with their son. They raced south on U.S. 218 as 14-year-old Charlie fought for his life.
They weren’t at Allen Hospital for long. Shortly after arriving in Waterloo, Charlie was placed in an ambulance and rushed to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. They arrived there around 4:30 a.m.
Time was of the essence and doctors needed to work quickly. Fortunately for the Kramers, they landed in one of the best hospitals in the world. Doctors were able to provide the specialized care that the Waverly-Shell Rock freshman needed.
“They basically saved his life,” Koula said.
Doctors determined Charlie had multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C. Charlie tested positive for antibodies for COVID-19 and the doctors said this was an after-effect of the virus.
News of Charlie’s condition sent shockwaves through the tight-knit Waverly-Shell Rock community.
“Charlie’s one of those kids that does everything right,” said Greg Stockdale, whose sons play football alongside Charlie for W-SR. “It makes you wonder why things like this happen to kids like him.”
It’s been two weeks now since Charlie suffered his stroke on Aug. 20 – and slowly and steadily – he is on the road to recovery.
After nine days at University Hospitals, Charlie was transferred to Mercy One in Waterloo.
The love and support shown by the Waverly-Shell Rock community has been impressive and widespread.
During his stay at University Hospitals, Iowa Hawkeye players signed a football with the words "WISHING YOU THE BEST, CHARLIE!" that was presented to him. He also received a large number of cards and flowers during his stay in Iowa City.
Charlie Kramer’s Waverly-Shell Rock teammates are wearing stickers with his initials – CK – on the back of their helmets.
There has been a large number of messages and well-wishes on Facebook and other social media outlets for Charlie and his family.
Before he suffered a stroke, Charlie had been dealing with numerous medical issues since being injured during a football practice at Waverly-Shell Rock.
He was involved in a helmet-to-helmet collision with a teammate on Aug. 13 and eventually was diagnosed with a concussion.
For the next week, Charlie battled numerous medical issues. He had a low-grade fever, his eyes were bloodshot and he had a stiff neck. He also experienced dizziness and blurred vision.
The Kramers took Charlie to hospitals in Waterloo and Waverly that week. They even had him checked out at a local eye doctor during the week after he had been injured in practice. But no one was able to fully diagnose or pinpoint what exactly was going on with Charlie.
Then, just after midnight on Aug. 20, his condition worsened considerably. Koula walked into Charlie’s room at 1 a.m. to give him some Tylenol.
“I tried talking to him and he couldn’t understand what I was saying,” Koula said. “His right arm was numb and limp, and he had zero movement in his hand. He showed all of the signs of someone who just had a stroke.”
Koula quickly alerted her husband and they decided to immediately take Charlie to nearby Allen Hospital.
“They ran tests, and he had a blood clot on his heart,” Koula said. “He had inflammation of the heart and they tried to get it under control. His heart wasn’t functioning properly because of the blood clot that had formed.”
It also is believed Charlie had contracted COVID sometime before he was injured during the football practice. And the impact of COVID likely contributed to the medical issues he encountered.
“It was a nightmare when he had his stroke – it was just very, very scary,” Koula said. “I remember trying to stay calm in front of Charlie, but you’re running through so many different emotions when something like that happens to your child. Thank God we were able to make it to the hospital in time.”
During Charlie’s nine days in Iowa City, his condition improved considerably.
“His inflammation numbers went down,” Koula said. “It was amazing what they did at University Hospitals. Their care was outstanding. They did an incredible job.”
Charlie improved enough to be moved to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center earlier this week.
Charlie’s condition continues to improve, but he is still facing his share of hurdles on the road to recovery. He’s not yet able to speak and he hasn’t regained use of his right arm.
“He can’t talk, but he’s very responsive,” Koula said. “He understands everything that you’re saying. We downloaded an app and he is able to type a message on there if he needs something. He can write with his left hand, but he’s right-handed. His right arm is still damaged from the stroke.”
Charlie’s prognosis is promising.
“The doctors are very hopeful and positive that he can make a full recovery,” Koula said. “He’s not out of the woods yet with the blood clot on his heart. He’s on blood thinners and they are watching him closely. His movement and speech are expected to return. They can’t give a full timeline on when that will happen, but we’re encouraged that he will continue to get better.”
Waverly-Shell Rock head football coach Mark Hubbard knows Charlie Kramer well. Hubbard’s son, Wesley, is a classmate and teammate of Charlie’s at W-SR.
“Charlie is as gritty of a competitor and as hard of a worker as you will find,” Coach Hubbard said. “Those are attributes that will definitely be in his favor during his rehabilitation.”
Hubbard said he wasn’t surprised at the amount of support that Charlie has received.
“The outpouring from the Waverly-Shell Rock community has been phenomenal,” Hubbard said. “The Kramers have given so much to so many people – they are really connected to our school. It’s been pretty impressive to see the towns of Waverly and Shell Rock get behind them.
“The Kramers have relied on their faith as a source of strength and I’m confident they will continue to do that. It really is a great family.”
Through it all, the Kramer family has relied on their strong bond to persevere through Charlie's unthinkable circumstances. Koula and her husband, Steve, have seven children.
“Our family is very close and we’re so blessed to have such amazing children,” Koula said. “Everyone has provided so much support for Charlie during all of this."
Koula and Steve Kramer were able to find time to attend son Camden’s first football game of the season this past Monday. Charlie’s older brother, Cole, stayed with Charlie for a few hours to allow that to happen.
It was a game Charlie had fully expected to play in when he started practice just a few weeks ago. He and Camden are twins and teammates on the Go-Hawk freshman team.
Charlie wasn’t there in person at Monday’s game, but his teammates and family certainly felt his presence. And the “CK” helmet stickers provided added inspiration.
“I know Charlie would’ve loved to have been out there playing football with his friends and teammates,” Koula said. “I’m sure his buddies were thinking about Charlie. We can’t thank everyone enough for reaching out and praying for us during this difficult time. It means everything to our family – the community support has been phenomenal.
“We are very grateful that Charlie is still alive. God has taken care of us and really answered all of our prayers.”
