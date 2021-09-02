Young Waverly athlete Charlie Kramer rebounding from devastating stroke

It also is believed Charlie had contracted COVID sometime before he was injured during the football practice. And the impact of COVID likely contributed to the medical issues he encountered.

“It was a nightmare when he had his stroke – it was just very, very scary,” Koula said. “I remember trying to stay calm in front of Charlie, but you’re running through so many different emotions when something like that happens to your child. Thank God we were able to make it to the hospital in time.”

During Charlie’s nine days in Iowa City, his condition improved considerably.

“His inflammation numbers went down,” Koula said. “It was amazing what they did at University Hospitals. Their care was outstanding. They did an incredible job.”

Charlie improved enough to be moved to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center earlier this week.

Charlie’s condition continues to improve, but he is still facing his share of hurdles on the road to recovery. He’s not yet able to speak and he hasn’t regained use of his right arm.