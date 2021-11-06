Wolverines remain perfect, head to UNI-Dome for first time in three years

One fumble in the second quarter could’ve spelled trouble for Dike-New Hartford on Friday night.

It was a turnover that led to a Sigourney-Keota touchdown that all of a sudden trim the Wolverines lead 17 points down to 10 heading into the locker room.

Yet Don Betts knows his team better than anyone.

“One of the things about this group of kids, and you can see it all year long, nothing fazes them,” DNH’s head coach said. “These kids are relentless. They just keep playing hard.”

He proved to be right.

The Class 1A fifth-ranked Wolverines proceeded to get a score from Micah Watson in the third quarter and two more in the fourth quarter to prevail over the third-ranked Cobras 38-14 in a state quarterfinal contest at home and claim their spot at the UNI-Dome next week.

It is the first trip to Cedar Falls for Dike-New Hartford since 2018. It will face ninth-ranked West Sioux, who upset unbeaten and second-ranked Underwood, in a 1A semifinal at 1 p.m.

“Extremely proud of this group of young men,” Betts said. “I’m proud of the approach they’ve taken all season long.”

The Wolverines battled a grueling non-conference schedule with Waterloo Columbus Catholic, Class A No. 4 Grundy Center and Clear Lake, all teams that made it to the Round of 16 this fall.

They then had to face 10th-ranked Denver when both teams were unbeaten in district play and had to stave off two top-10 teams in Pella Christian and Sigourney-Keota to get to the semis.

DNH is still standing unbeaten at 11-0. It has not had a game finish by one possession since the Week 2 matchup with the Spartans.

“I honestly don’t think a lot of people gave them a chance when it came to making a run to the dome,” Betts said. “They believed. They put in the time and the effort. Getting success early gave this group confidence.”

Wolverines senior quarterback Jacob Stockdale tossed for 227 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 12 completions. His top target of Devon Kollasch finished with five catches for 136 yards and a score.

Watson had his number called 20 times for 98 yards. Parker Adams had a 35-yard pick-six. Their defense limited the Cobras 2,000-yard rusher Cade Molyneux to 128 yards, which is his third-lowest output of the season.

Now, Dike-New Hartford is two games away from a state championship. It made it to the title game in 2018, but finished runner-up. It has been to the title match five teams since becoming Dike-New Hartford.

It is 0-5.

“We’ve been there before,” Betts said. “At this point in time, the other team is going to be an exceptional football team. And that’s the way it should be. Class 1A is one of the tougher classes.

“We feel like we belong.”

