Wolverines lose two-score lead, drop heartbreaker to Falcons in 2OT

CEDAR FALLS – It was nutty. It was crazy. It will go down as one to never forget.

Dike-New Hartford and West Sioux put on an instant classic on Friday afternoon in their Class 1A state semifinal.

The Falcons just had a bit more magic.

Their kicker Noel Lopez booted through a game-winning 21-yard field goal in the second overtime period to send ninth-ranked West Sioux into the 1A title game as it triumphed over fourth-ranked Dike-New Hartford 24-21 inside the UNI-Dome.

"We kept putting our defense in a short field, and you can't do that and expect to win," Wolverines head coach Don Betts said. "Our defense battled their rear ends off. In the end, we couldn't get anything going offensively."

Lopez had missed a potential game-winning field goal from 43 yards in the final 20 seconds of the fourth quarter. The senior had attempted just four field goals this season and his season long was from 33.

The height of 5-foot-9 and the build of an offensive lineman does not scream the prototypical frame for a kicker. It didn't matter.

"He's been doing it all year for us," West Sioux head coach Ryan Schwiesow said. "He got his chance, that's all you ask."

The Falcons (11-1) scored first in the overtime period on a 2-yard plunge from tailback Carter Bultman to put Dike-New Hartford on the brink of defeat.

On the Wolverines first play of the game, quarterback Jacob Stockdale found Devon Kollasch in the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown. That was their first offensive score of the day.

Prior to Nolan Dall attempting the point-after, Betts called timeout. In that huddle was bringing up going for the win or playing it safe with Dall's leg.

"There was thought about going for two," Betts said. "We thought we could get a stop. It wasn't 50-50. I had my mind made up."

Everyone had an opinion.

"We're a more conservative team," senior Nathan Graves said. "We didn't really think about it at the time. We just wanted to go into the next round."

"Either way, that is a tough call," junior Nick Reinicke added. "The way they had been playing offense, I don't think it would have been a horrible idea. It is an impossible choice."

Dike-New Hartford played it safe and Dall's PAT brought the contest to a second OT period. It started on offense and Stockdale threw three straight incompletions.

Dall went back out there for a field goal try. It banged off the left upright. No good.

"We wanted to go back out and play defense," Graves said.

The Falcons couldn't reach the end zone, but got in comfortable range for Lopez. His leg ignited a euphoric celebration for West Sioux and heartbreak for the Wolverines.

In the blink of an eye, a 14-0 halftime lead, an unbeaten season and dreams of D-NH's first ever state title were gone.

"This group of seniors, we went round and round when they were freshman," Betts said. "I love these kids and everything they put into it to get to this point."

West Sioux tied the game on a 56-yard touchdown connection from Dylan Wiggins to Bultman. The Wolverines nearly sacked Wiggins, but he got enough airtime and the ball dropped right into Bultman's basket for the score.

"We didn't take they were the better team," Kollasch said. "It was a miscommunication error. That's it."

Dike-New Hartford got near midfield on the ensuing drive and on 3rd and 13, Stockdale heaved a throw that was intercepted by Blake VanBallegooyen.

The total number of offensive yards were 522-123 in favor of the Falcons.

"Credit Dike-New Hartford, they kept us out of the end zone," Schwiesow said. "They did what it took to stay in the game."

What allowed the Wolverines to snare a 14-0 lead at the half was their defense.

Graves dropped back into coverage on West Sioux's second drive and darted 61-yards for a pick-six. It was his first interception on the season.

"Michael (Herber) may have gotten a piece of the ball," Graves said. "Got some good blocks from my team."

Braxten Johnson had two INT's, one he had to dive for and the second he jumped the rout and ran all the way to the end zone for a 78-yard return for a touchdown.

Dike-New Hartford had under 10 total offensive yards after the first 12 minutes. Yet it led by two touchdowns. It was aided by a countless amount of penalties, 15 to be exact for 148 yards, by West Sioux.

"Nothing was clicking for us and that came back to bite us," Betts said. "We couldn't get anything to work at the line of scrimmage. That makes it tough."

Schwiesow took full responsibility for the first half performance.

"I called a terrible first half and they overcame my coaching," he said. "I told them 'Trust me, we'll get it figured out.'"

There were multiple turning points that hinted towards Dike-New Hartford gaining momentum.

Kollasch closed in on Falcons wide receiver Aaden Schwiesow and punched the ball away that gave the Wolverines the ball back in the third quarter. With under six minutes remaining and facing fourth and inches inside the D-NH 5-yard line, Reinicke stopped VanBallegooyen short of a first down.

"I really thought that was the turning point in the game," Reinicke said about the stop.

"I thought for sure we were going down the field (to score)," Kollasch added after his INT.

Yet the bug-a-boo for all 48-plus minutes was the Wolverines offense.

They ran a total of 16 plays in regulation that was in West Sioux territory. Stockdale finished his day 7-of-27 passing and they were held to 61 net rushing yards on 34 carries.

"Our offense never got going, but that's football," Graves said. "We kept on pushing, we somehow ended up in overtime."

Two-thousand yard rusher Jerek Hall was in and out of the game. He finished with 15 yards on seven carries. Cale Jensen, Parker Adams and Johnson all suffered injuries in the second half.

Some returned for a series or two, but it failed in comparison to what the Wolverines grew accustomed to all season.

"Those injuries," Reinicke said. "They are tough."

Reinicke, who finished with 11 total tackles, kept it simple afterwards.

"That fight wasn't enough today," he added. "Things just didn't go our way."

Betts understands the sting of defeat. Yet he left the Dome proud of what the Wolverines accomplished this season. They went from unranked to one field goal away from a 1A state title game.

For the longtime Wolverines head coach, that is what he'll remember most.

"They put in a heckuva performance to get to the Dome," Betts said. "They knew what they had. It is one thing to have a chip on your shoulder, it is another thing to put in the time and the effort. They just kept coming at you."

