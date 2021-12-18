West's Tyree Gardner signs to play football for St. Thomas University

Tyree Gardner had been dreaming of this moment for a long, long time. What he experienced Friday afternoon at Waterloo West High School, however, was no dream. It was the reality that his hard work had finally paid off.

Gardner, a 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. senior, signed his national letter of intent to play college football at FCS level St. Thomas University in St. Paul, Minnesota on Friday. He will play defensive back in college.

"First and foremost I'd like to thank (Waterloo West head) coach (Lonnie) Moore," said Gardner. "He played a big role in my recruitment. He helped me find a home and I really appreciate that. My parents, obviously, for taking me to camps and everything. My family, all my coaches, and my teammates for supporting me."

Gardner played both ways for the Wahawks last year as a quarterback and safety. On defense, he accounted for 31 tackles and one interception last year. He also rushed for 11 touchdowns and threw for nine more on offense. As a senior, Gardner earned a spot on the Courier All-Metro, the All-District Team, and the Academic All-State Team. Moore expressed great pride in seeing Gardner sign his LOI.

"(St. Thomas is) getting a multi-sport athlete," Moore said. "They're getting a well-rounded kid who checks all the boxes. Very smart, great grades, great student, great part of the community. They're getting it all."

