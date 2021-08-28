West overcomes early hiccups, top East

WATERLOO -- Every high school football team deals with at least a few hiccups in a season-opener.
Waterloo East and Waterloo West were no exception Friday at Waterloo Memorial Stadium where the Wahawks did enough to overcome theirs for a 35-13 victory.
Jeremiah Feahn caught a pair of touchdown passes from Tyree Gardner, Jaxon Hoppes drilled three field goals and kept East pinned down with his touchback kickoffs, and the Wahawk defense never let East catch its breath in a spirited rivalry matchup.
"I'm happy about the victory," said West coach Lonnie Moore. "I'm happy for our guys. For our young team to up against a really experienced team and a really good team, I thought we did a good job. But we've got a lot of things to fix. Penalty yards, things like that, execution ... We are a young team but that's no excuse. We've got to do better, and I've got to do a better job as a coach."
It was an ugly first half of football, even for an opener. There were 23 penalty flags thrown (13 against East, 10 against West) for 170 yards in losses, four turnovers, a blocked punt, a blocked extra point and a another PAT kick that hit the crossbar.
East had just two first downs -- on its first two offensive plays, and the first of those was a tackle-busting, 76-yard touchdown run by Kjuan Owens on the Trojans' first snap of the game. West blocked the PAT attempt, then responded immediately when Gardner found Feahn over the middle and the Wahawk senior bounced off a tackler and raced to the end zone. Hoppes' PAT kick hit the crossbar.
The game turned in a big way during the second quarter. Hoppes connected on a 20-yard field goal to start the period. West recovered a fumble, but Gardner was intercepted by Craig Willingham at the goal line. The Wahawks then blocked a punt, recovered at the Trojan 8-yard line and converted when Feahn ran it in from there as the score swelled to 16-6.
West fumbled away another chance at the East 8, but got another defensive stop and tacked on a 37-yard Hoppes three-pointer. East fumbled the ensuing kickoff, Feahn recovered and two plays later hauled in a 17-yard Gardner pass for a 26-6 halftime lead.
"They slept on our slots," said Feahn. "They'd rather play coverage on the wings and let the safeties sit back, so we had to take advantage of that.
"It's probably one of the best games I've ever played."
"No surprise at all," said Moore. "He did the same thing last year for us. People know about him, so we need some other people to step up. He never leaves the field. We actually have to take him off sometimes to give him some rest."
The Trojans gave up another fumble early in the third quarter, but bounced back with an interception and a leaping, toe-tapping, 11-yard touchdown catch by Martez Wiggley in the corner of the end zone that made it a 26-13 game.
East didn't get any closer. Hoppes' 34-yard field goal in the final minute of the third period made it 29-13, and Jaxson Westemeier put one more touchdown on the scoreboard with 1:47 to go.
"Jaxon (Hoppes) is a three-year starter," said Moore. "He's trying to break the touchback record for us. He had four tonight. He's a receiver, too, and one of our better ones but we don't put him out there too much because we need him as a kicker. He had cancer last year. He's 100 percent now, but he's been battling that.
"Our defense did real well," added Moore. "I knew coming in they were going to play well. To be honest, I was concerned about the offense.
"I really thought we left a lot of points on the field. Some of it was us as coaches and some of it was the players, but you make your biggest improvement between week one and week two so we've got a lot of improvement to make."