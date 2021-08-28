West overcomes early hiccups, top East

The game turned in a big way during the second quarter. Hoppes connected on a 20-yard field goal to start the period. West recovered a fumble, but Gardner was intercepted by Craig Willingham at the goal line. The Wahawks then blocked a punt, recovered at the Trojan 8-yard line and converted when Feahn ran it in from there as the score swelled to 16-6.

West fumbled away another chance at the East 8, but got another defensive stop and tacked on a 37-yard Hoppes three-pointer. East fumbled the ensuing kickoff, Feahn recovered and two plays later hauled in a 17-yard Gardner pass for a 26-6 halftime lead.

"They slept on our slots," said Feahn. "They'd rather play coverage on the wings and let the safeties sit back, so we had to take advantage of that.

"It's probably one of the best games I've ever played."

"No surprise at all," said Moore. "He did the same thing last year for us. People know about him, so we need some other people to step up. He never leaves the field. We actually have to take him off sometimes to give him some rest."

The Trojans gave up another fumble early in the third quarter, but bounced back with an interception and a leaping, toe-tapping, 11-yard touchdown catch by Martez Wiggley in the corner of the end zone that made it a 26-13 game.