Waverly-Shell Rock's season of growth ends to defending state champ Western Dubuque

Western Dubuque’s Baumhover and Lau answered with their second 41-yard connection, but WSR looked poised to score again before Ryker Staudenmaier took a pass away from Asa Newsom in the end zone. The 76-yard deep ball to DeSollar came two plays later.

Beyond the passing attack, Western Dubuque’s physical fullback Spencer Zinn rushed for 201 yards on 14 carries highlighted by a 97-yard touchdown after WSR was stopped on fourth down inside the red zone.

The Go-Hawks’ Wing-T offense was plagued by an untimely illegal procedure and three holding penalties to go with a lost fumble in the first half as Western Dubuque pulled away.

“They’re explosive and there’s such small margin for error with a team like that,” Hubbard said.

Following back-to-back losses, Baumhover said his team felt like it had to show they could still play Bobcat football.

“We knew it was win or go home so we had to give our best effort no matter what and we just left it all on the table,” Baumhover said. “We’ve got a lot of experience on this team. The juniors they traveled with them (the 2019 state champion squad). I think that goes a long way.”