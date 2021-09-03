Waverly-Shell Rock runs all over Crestwood

The Waverly-Shell Rock varsity improved to 2-0. The Cadets dropped to 0-2.

Junior standouts Asa Newsom and McCrae Hagarty each scored a pair of touchdowns in the first half as the Go-Hawks grabbed command early.

Newsom scored on runs of 5 and 22 yards.

“We just came out, played hard and played our game,” Newsom said. “We have a lot of athletes on both sides of the ball.”

Hagarty broke loose on a 53-yard scoring scamper and then scooped up a fumble and darted 10 yards for a TD.

“We came out with so much energy,” Hagarty said. “We have so many different guys who are contributing and making big plays. It’s been a blast playing on this team.”

W-SR quarterback Grant Halverson then connected with Simon Ott on a 20-yard touchdown to build the lead to 35-0 early in the second quarter.

Waverly-Shell Rock’s defense was magnificent in the opening half. The Go-Hawks used a pressuring approach to stymie Crestwood’s offense.

W-SR held the Cadets to just six first-half yards while jumping to the 35-0 advantage.