Waverly-Shell Rock runs all over Crestwood

WAVERLY – The Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks went three-and-out on their first possession.
And lost nine yards.
But their struggles didn’t last long. W-SR’s explosive offense quickly shifted into high gear.
The Go-Hawks erupted for 35 points in the virtual blink of an eye en route to a 48-0 football win over Crestwood on Friday night at Go-Hawk Stadium.
“This team is having so much fun right now,” W-SR coach Mark Hubbard said. “The kids were ready to play football and they had a great week of practice.
"The guys have worked really hard and we’re playing well in all facets of the game. Our offense was clicking and our defense did a great job with four takeaways.”
It was an emotional night for Waverly-Shell Rock as freshman Charlie Kramer, who suffered a stroke two weeks ago, returned to campus and was in attendance Friday.
Kramer walked onto the field with the other three Go-Hawk captains before the freshman game late Friday afternoon. W-SR players wore “CK” stickers on their helmets in honor of Kramer.
“I caught Charlie tonight when he first walked in,” Hubbard said. “That was one of the best hugs I’ve ever given a player. What a miracle.”
The Waverly-Shell Rock varsity improved to 2-0. The Cadets dropped to 0-2.
Junior standouts Asa Newsom and McCrae Hagarty each scored a pair of touchdowns in the first half as the Go-Hawks grabbed command early.
Newsom scored on runs of 5 and 22 yards.
“We just came out, played hard and played our game,” Newsom said. “We have a lot of athletes on both sides of the ball.”
Hagarty broke loose on a 53-yard scoring scamper and then scooped up a fumble and darted 10 yards for a TD.
“We came out with so much energy,” Hagarty said. “We have so many different guys who are contributing and making big plays. It’s been a blast playing on this team.”
W-SR quarterback Grant Halverson then connected with Simon Ott on a 20-yard touchdown to build the lead to 35-0 early in the second quarter.
Waverly-Shell Rock’s defense was magnificent in the opening half. The Go-Hawks used a pressuring approach to stymie Crestwood’s offense.
W-SR held the Cadets to just six first-half yards while jumping to the 35-0 advantage.
“The kids just have a real aggressive approach,” Hubbard said. “They play multiple sports and they are great competitors. It is just a mindset they take with them from sport to sport.”
Ott also scored a pair of touchdowns – one receiving and one rushing – for the Go-Hawks.
Waverly-Shell Rock was able to rest its starters in the fourth quarter while giving its backups a chance to gain some repetitions.
The Go-Hawks have outscored their first two opponents 93-12.
“We’re off to a great start,” Hubbard said. “We just have to keep progressing and keep working.”
W-SR travels to Webster City in Week 3. Newsom was asked what the ceiling is for his team.
“We can go far,” Newsom said. “If we keep working and grinding, we will be able to go far.”
