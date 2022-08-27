Waverly-Shell Rock rolls to week one victory over Waukon

The Waverly-Shell Rock football team came out of the gate swinging with a 42-14 win over the Waukon Indians, Friday.

Senior running backs Asa Newsom and McCrae Hagarty led the way for the Go-Hawks. Newsom amassed 139 yards on five carries with three touchdowns while Hagarty also recorded 139 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

Defensively, WSR forced picked off the Indians four times with junior defensive back Brayden Johnson snagging two.

DON BOSCO 34, EASTON VALLEY 30: Five touchdowns and 427 yards through the air from senior quarterback Ty Purdy led the Don Bosco Dons to a win over Easton Valley, Friday.

Easton Valley started the game off with a pair of touchdowns to take a 16-8 point lead into halftime.

After outscoring the River Hawks 20-14 in the third quarter, Don Bosco trailed 30-28 entering the fourth quarter.

The Dons managed to beat the defending runner-up River Hawks after taking the lead with 5:05 remaining in the game. Purdy hit senior Myles McMahon for a 60-yard touchdown pass.

Junior Kaiden Knaack paced Don Bosco with 166 receiving yards. McMahon and sophomore Kyler Knaack added 113 yards and 112 yards, respectively.

HUDSON 37, JESUP 0: Junior Camden Davis and senior Gavin Richter combined for 292 total yards and three touchdowns to lead the Pirates to a season opening victory over the Jesup J-Hawks.

Davis threw for 171 yards and a pair of touchdowns with an 80% completion percentage. The junior also added 11 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Richter slotted in as the feature back for the Pirates with 110 yards on 19 carries.

Sophomore Kiean Crile snagged three passes for 101 yards and a touchdown.

NASHUA-PLAINFIELD 42, NORTH BUTLER 6: Two defensive touchdowns and 300 yards on the ground as a team helped the Nashua-Plainfield football team take down North Butler.

Sophomore Aiden Gelner led the Huskies with 119 rushing yards. Junior Titus Evans added 90 yards of his own on 21 carries. However, seniors Bo Harrington and Joel Winters recorded the Huskies pair of rushing scores.

Defensively, a 42-yard scoop and score from freshman Eli Kalainoff and a pick six from Bo Harrington helped Nashua-Plainfield build on its lead.

GLADBROOK-REINBECK 70, NORTH IOWA 13: The Gladbrook-Reinbeck Rebels opened their season with a big win over the North Iowa Bison.

For Gladbrook-Reinbeck, the 70-13 win marks the second straight season opening win against the Bison. Last season, the Rebels won 36-0.

NORTH TAMA 34, BELLE PLAINE 6: The Redhawks rode a dominating air raid attack to defeat Belle Plaine.

Sophomore quarterback Kolt Knaack threw for 289 yards and five touchdowns on a 43.9 completion percentage. Knaack also added 75 yards on 13 carries.

Senior Logan Siemens led the Redhawks with 123 receiving yards and two touchdowns on four receptions.

NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY 35, SOUTH WINNESHIEK 6: A pair of big performances on the ground allowed the TigerHawks to come away with a 29-point win in week one.

Senior Kaleb White led the TigerHawks with 115 yards and two touchdowns on six carries while sophomore Ayden Burrow added 99 yards and a score on seven attempts.

GRUNDY CENTER 27, SOUTH HARDIN 6: After a scoreless first half, the Grundy Center football team rode 27 second half points to a season opening win over the South Hardin Tigers.

SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 44, STARMONT 6: The Cougars deployed a dominating ground attack to defeat Starmont. Senior Kade Mitchell went off for 132 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries.

TRIPOLI 80, DUNKERTON 0: Senior quarterback Rowan Carlson scored six touchdowns to lead the Panthers to a blowout win over Dunkerton.

Carlson totaled 196 yards--150 rushing, 46 passing--with four rushing scores and two passing touchdowns.

Kyle Boeckmann, Tanner Olson and McKoy Nuss also added one touchdown apiece in the contest.

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 48, UNION 14: The Falcons capitalized on a 27-point second quarter to defeat Union.

Adam Schipper, Kael Schoneman, Aidan Junker and Kael Stotler combined to score five touchdowns on the ground for the Falcons.

Junior quarterback Gavin Thomas added two touchdowns through the air to go along with his 126 passing yards.

DENVER 25, WAPSIE VALLEY 20: The Cyclones narrowly edged out Wapsie Valley in a season opening contest.

Senior tailback Ethan Schoville led the way with 97 yards and one touchdown on 21 attempts.

Senior Tye Bradley and junior Micah Grier added a passing touchdown and rushing touchdown, respectively.

Senior Isaac Larson sealed the win on a pick-six with just over two minutes remaining in the contest.

INDEPENDENCE 44, MAQUOKETA 9: Senior quarterback Mitchell Johnson made a statement in his return to the gridiron. After sitting out a season opening loss to Assumption, Johnson returned against the Maquoketa Cardinals and recorded four passing touchdowns.

Junior running back Trey Weber added 162 yards on the ground. Senior wide receiver Keelan Hoover scored twice on a 43 yard reception and 81 yard run.

NEW HAMPTON 22, MFL MARMAC 19: The Chickasaws used timely defense and two-point conversion execution to beat the MFL MarMac Bulldogs.

After falling behind 7-0, New Hampton double-dipped with a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 14-0 lead into the half.

A touchdown and two point conversion provided enough of an edge to give the Chickasaws the three-point win.

Junior Braden McShane led New Hampton with 116 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.

OELWEIN 36, CHARLES CITY 13: Oelwein head coach Bob Lape secured his 100th career victory when the Huskies took down the Comets, Friday.

AGWSR 36, BELMOND-KLEMME 8: The Cougars scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to defeat Belmond-Klemme.