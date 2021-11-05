Waverly-Shell Rock heads to UNI-Dome for first time in 14 years after beating Bluejays

The celebration on Friday night was 14 years in the making.

Waverly-Shell Rock's student section stormed the field, then they jumped up and down with its football team at Go-Hawk Stadium. It lasted for about three-to-five minutes.

"It was a great feeling," WSR fullback McCrae Hagarty said. "Storming the field with a win, felt great."

For the first time since 2007, the Go-Hawks are Dome bound.

Behind over 250 yards of total offense from Hagarty, forcing three fumbles to win the turnover battle, Class 4A fourth-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock outscored sixth-ranked Bondurant-Farrar 29-6 in the second half to triumph 35-26 in a state quarterfinal.

"At first, I wasn't feeling it because we got two more games," sophomore Asa Newsom said. "That shows how great this town is and how many people are behind us."

As the final horn sounded, the Go-Hawks were shaking hands with the Bluejays. When the latter was given their trophy, the mob of students rushed the field.

If you hear some loud bangs or noises in Waverly on Friday night, don't be too concerned.

"We've been working for it, we've been pushing for it," Hagarty said. "Knowing that we did it, is great."

Now, Waverly-Shell Rock (10-1) will face Lewis Central (9-2) in a Thursday semifinal at the UNI-Dome at 4 p.m. The winner of that will play the winner of Cedar Rapids Xavier and Winterset for a state title in two weeks.

From the second half on, Hagarty was getting the ball.

On the Go-Hawks opening drive that went 10 plays, the senior had his number called eight times as he capped it off with a 1-yard run with 8 minutes, 4 seconds left in the third.

After they forced a fumble, their senior quarterback Grant Halverson found Hagarty floating out of the backfield for a 13-yard to turn a 19-7 deficit into a 20-19 lead.

"Our blockers did great, everything just flowed," Hagarty said. "It was a great game. Our offensive line has been doing great all year."

That was just the start of the third quarter.

On the very next offensive play, Bondurant-Farrar do-it-all sophomore Titus Cram went untouched 80 yards down its sideline to put it right back out in front 25-20.

"I wish he was a senior," WSR head coach Mark Hubbard said.

Just when things couldn't get any more chaotic, they did.

Mikey Santoiemma ran a hook and lateral with Newsom for a first down then Hagarty finished the job, darting 33-yards for the score to put the Go-Hawks back out in front.

"We got a lot of tricks up our sleeves," Newsom said. "Me and Mikey have talked out it, so we kind of knew it would happen."

Hagarty finished with 242 yards on the ground, scoring the first touchdown of the game for 64 yards and ending the scoring with a 13-yard scamper.

"We knew they could last all four quarters," Hagarty said.

As the fourth quarter started, WSR started on its own 16-yard line. It faced a 3rd and 6 and behind a gutsy play call, Halverson found his tight end Layne McDonald for 11 yards that kept the drive alive and put the ball in Bluejay territory.

"Our quarterback made some great decisions tonight and made plays when he had to," Hubbard said. "He's made great plays for us."

Simon Ott would hit a 31-yard field goal to make it a 29-25 contest. The game-sealer came from Tyler Gayer.

The cornerback was right in step with Bondurant-Farrar's receiver and hauled in the interception and set up the Go-Hawks inside the red zone. It was the junior's second pick of the season.

"I turned my head a little late," Gayer said. "We stayed with our techniques, held on to it for four quarters."

Jake Walker then clinched it with a fumble recovery that sent Waverly-Shell Rock into a frenzy. It forced and recovered three fumbles, two in the second half.

"Very happy four our kids," Hubbard said. "This is the next step. This is not the end of the road. Thursday will be here soon."

Newsom chipped in 61 yards on the ground, 31 yards receiving and had two tackles for loss on defense. McDonald led with eight tackles.

Still, the win was a dogfight.

Bondurant-Farrar came out firing in the first half after the Hagarty touchdown to open the game. Its first two drives went 10-plus plays, ended by touchdowns from Cram and Nolan Meyer.

After the Bluejays turned the Go-Hawks over on downs in the second quarter, Cram snared in a 68-yard pass from quarterback Colby Collison to put them up 12 points heading into the locker room.

Cram finished with 152 rushing yards, 79 receiving and three total scores.

"They had three plays on us, other than that, they did nothing," Hagarty said.

Yet WSR felt like its physicality up front would power it to a win. And in typical fashion, it did.

Now, the Go-Hawks have six days to prepare for the Titans, one of the premier programs in the state, for their first state title since the 1990s.

"To be honest, don't think about that," Newsom said. "Come to work everyday. We'll start doing that tomorrow morning."

