Waterloo West must find SE Polk's weaknesses: Friday football in the Cedar Valley

Columbus at Cascade
When
- : Friday, 7 p.m.
Where
- : Cascade
Records
- : Columbus (3-1). Cascade (2-2)
Last week
- : Columbus beat MFL Mar-Mac, 16-14. Cascade lost to Dyersville Beckman, 38-7
Last meeting
- : Cascade won 56-6 in 2017.
Game notes
- : The Cougars are led by junior running back Jack Menster who has rushed for 465 yards and nine touchdowns in four games. A season ago, Menster rushed for 1,673 yards and 23 touchdowns. Senior quarterback Justin Roling has passed for 516 yards and four scores. Cascade has allowed 32.8 points per game defensively. Columbus continues to get it done offensively with multiple weapons in quarterback Carter Gallagher, running back Josh Heine and wide receivers Caden Hartz and Caleb Holthaus. On defense, Carson Hartz leads the Sailors with 39.5 tackles and he has 3 1/2 tackles for loss.
Quoting Columbus head coach Brad Schmit:
On Cascade, “They are a real solid program. They use to be in our district a few years back. They’ve played a tough schedule against some pretty formidable opponents. The running back, Menster, is a track kid and we’ve got to be focused on keeping him contained.”
On the Sailors, “We got to be able to run the football. We got to be better at assignments, alignment and execution in that area.”
Waterloo West at No. 4 SE Polk
When
- : Friday, 7 p.m.
Where
- : SEP H.S., Pleasant Hill
Records
- : West (2-2). SEP (3-1).
Last week
- : West lost to Dubuque Senior, 41-14. SEP lost to Ankeny, 21-7.
Last meeting
- : First meeting.
Game notes
- : West comes into the game banged up. Quarterback Tyree Gardner was shaken up in the first half of last week’s loss and did not play in the second half. And the task does not get any easier as the Wahawks will be facing a team angrier than a hornet. The Rams were knocked out of the No. 1 spot in Class 5A last week in a loss to now No. 1 Ankeny. SEP features multiple Division I prospects led by quarterback Jaxon Dailey, running back Titus Christiansen, 6-foot-8, 335-pound tackle Kadyn Proctor and 6-foot-3, 205-pound safety Xavier Nwankpa is considered the top collegiate prospect in the state of Iowa.
Quoting West coach Lonnie Moore:
On Southeast Polk, “They played in state championship last year with a bunch of sophomores and juniors and all those guys are back. They don’t have many weaknesses.”
On his team, “We’ve really concentrated on ourselves and what we need to do to get better. We were missing some starters last week and that hurt. We are more prepared and better focused this week.”
No. 7 Cedar Falls at Muscatine
When
- : Friday, 7:15 p.m.
Where
- : Muscatine
Records
- : Cedar Falls (3-1). Muscatine (0-4).
Last week
- : Cedar Falls beat Centennial, 28-14, while Muscatine lost to Pleasant Valley, 42-10.
Last meeting
- : Cedar Falls won 51-7 in 2011.
Game Notes
- : In the Muskies, Cedar Falls is facing a team that has struggled to slow down opponents. Teams have averaged 43.6 points per game against Muscatine. Conversely, the Muskies have produced just 541 total yards of offense in four games. Muscatine quarterback Landon Battey has completed 62.9 percent of his passes with Nolan Recker hauling in 20 receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown. … Cedar Falls is beginning to click in all phases after stumbling in week one. Last week the defense dominated, and offense is getting production across the board. Hunter Jacobson has passed for 571 yards and he leads the Tigers in rushing with 241. Defensively, Ryley Barnett and Jordan Hoeppner lead the team with 24 ½ tackles apiece, and Barnett blocked a punt against Centennial.
Quoting Tiger coach Brad Remmert:
On Muscatine, “They are searching for their first win, but they’ve also played a pretty tough schedule against some really good opponents.”
On his team, “We’ve really focused on us this week and how do we get better...and what are we going to do to continue to push this team forward.”
No. 6 Waverly-Shell Rock at Waterloo East
When
- : Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where
- : Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
Records
- : WSR (3-1). East (1-3).
Last week
- : The Go-Hawks lost to West Delaware, 14-6, while the Trojans topped Des Moines North, 37-12.
Last meeting
- : WSR won 32-12 last fall.
Game notes
- : East picked up its first win of the season last week and the Trojans are beginning to build confidence. The challenge is bigger this week as the Go-Hawks come to town looking to get back to their winning ways. WSR is paced by its two-headed monster at running back with McCrae Hagarty and Asa Newsom. Hagarty has racked up 454 yards and three scores on just 45 carries. Newsom is averaging 5.6 yards per carry and has 224 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Grant Halverson has yet to throw an interception in 47 pass attempts as he has passed for 399 yards and five scores. Like North, WSR will run a version of the Wing-T and Trojan coach Regis Baskerville said East will have to stay disciplined with their eyes on Friday.