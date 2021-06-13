Waterloo Schools to decide on Sloane Wallace's fate Monday

“Last year I think we had one middle school football game on it between Bunger and Carver Middle Schools,” Waterloo Schools Director of Athletics Dan Huff said. “That, I believe, is the last Waterloo Schools event that was played at Sloane Wallace.

“There is a lot of affection for the stadium, and it is sad to see it come to this, but athletically and schoolwise it is just not a viable facility anymore.”

Prior to Memorial Stadium getting field turf, the district was limited to a little more than nine or so games on its then natural turf field. There were times where preliminary sophomore games were moved to Sloane Wallace, and if the turf had received a lot of rain the marching bands were not allowed to perform, according to Huff.

Now, Huff estimates, Memorial Stadium easily hosts 200-plus events a year — from practices and games to the state band competition.

“That has been a great deal for us inside Memorial,” Huff said.

After public comments on demolition, the board is expected to take action on the project. Lindaman said if the school board approves the project the district will begin taking bids immediately, adding that the demolition could begin later this summer.