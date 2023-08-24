WATERLOO – Waterloo Christian is getting ready for its premier football season, with the Regents eager to get on the field.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the school would debut an eight-man football team for the Fall 2023 season. Before training started, the school tapped Andy Bruemmer as Head Varsity Coach.

Bruemmer was approached by his pastor at Aplington Baptist about the possibility of leading Waterloo Christian and with over 30 years of experience at the high school and collegiate levels, Bruemmer considers this one of the most exciting chapters of his career.

And for their part, Bruemmer says the influx of recruits is a positive indicator of team enthusiasm. The Regents have more than 25 players out for this first season.

“We’ve had four kids come out Tuesday, Wednesday and another one today there for their first day and that just tells me that kids who have been here are going and telling their friends, ‘hey, we’re having fun,’” Bruemmer said. “And that the whole point of high school football is to learn the skill, learn discipline, learn… buy into team first – that kind of attitude – and to have fun.”

The formation of a Regents football team comes at a time of immense growth for the school, which recently debuted track and cross country programs.

However, there will be some bumps in the road that come with being new. Waterloo Christian is looking a home field to play in but for 2023, every game will be on the road. The Regents will be allowed to wear their home uniforms in half of their games.

As a new team, the main goal is more about character building and discipleship for the athletes. Meanwhile, the more they practice, the more they’ll develop.

“Expectations are [them] getting better every single day. What we talk about is every day, try to be 2% better at something, so after 50 practices in a year, you’re 100%,” Bruemmer said. “Wins and losses will take care of themselves – we just want to become better football players than we were yesterday.”

One athlete to buy in early has been sophomore Gavin Benter. Benter has been with the team from the beginning. He’s attended Waterloo Christian since kindergarten and has loved football for about as long. Given an opportunity to play for his school, he jumped at the chance.

“Right now, with our guys, I think our expectations are going to be good,” Benter said. “I think we’re going to have a good season with us.”

Senior Drew Wagner also signed on. After a breakout junior year on the boys’ basketball team in which he scored his 1,000th career point for the Regents, Wagner is eager to see if he can make an impact on the gridiron.

Like Benter, he’s always loved football and played tag at West High, but mostly stuck to basketball. Now, he has an opportunity to step in and lead in a new sport before he graduates.

“I think it’s pretty neat to be a leader and then give the younger guys leadership and advice towards what to work for,” Wagner said.

Waterloo Christian’s first game will be against Springville at tomorrow night.