WATERLOO — The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and the Iowa Football Coaches Association named 54 players from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier coverage area to their 2022 all-state football teams.

Of those 54 players, 19 are back for the 2023 football season and headline an area rife with high-level football talent.

Here are the Elite 11 Courier area football players to watch in the 2023 season:

Mason Knipp | Offensive/Defensive lineman | Columbus Catholic | Senior

To steal the words of Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier sports editor Jim Nelson, Knipp singlehandedly tore up opposing offensive and defensive lines in his junior season.

Cut from the same cloth as previous Sailor superstars, Knipp racked up 93.5 total tackles (76 solo tackles) and 28.5 tackles for loss, including four sacks, in 2022.

A heavyweight wrestling state champion, the 6-foot-3, 245-pound powerhouse looks for an encore performance in his senior season at Columbus.

Jake Peters | Offensive Line | Cedar Falls | Senior

Committed to the University of Nebraska as an interior offensive lineman, Peters anchors the Tigers offensive line from his position at tackle.

At 6-foot-3, 265-pounds, Peters helped the Tigers amass 1,787 yards on the ground in 2022, earing IPSWA Class 5A First Team honors.

Entering his third-year as a starter for Cedar Falls, Peters’s experience and ability to pave defensive lines makes him a no-brainer inclusion on this list.

Drake Gelhaus | Running back | Cedar Falls | Senior

Drake Gelhaus took over the backfield for the Tigers in 2022, replacing an injured Jacob Kieler masterfully.

Gelhaus rumbled for 1,469 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2022 finishing fourth in rushing yards in class 5A and tying for fifth in rushing touchdowns.

Gelhaus’s 1,516 all-purpose yards accounted for 56% of the Tigers offense a year ago and 46.7% of Cedar Falls’ touchdowns on offense.

Drew Campbell | Defensive line | Cedar Falls | Senior

An Iowa commit, Campbell gives the Tigers a pair of Big Ten talents in the trenches alongside Peters.

The younger brother to Detroit Lions and ex-Hawkeye linebacker Jack Campbell, Campbell made a name for himself as a junior with 52 total tackles (41 solo tackles) and 20 tackles for loss, including nine sacks.

The three-star EDGE prospect earned IPSWA Class 5A Second Team honors in 2022.

Colin Gordon | Quarterback/Defensive back | Grundy Center | Senior

Gordon led a Spartans offense that seemed unstoppable, averaging 35.8 points per game in route to a 13-0, state championship season.

Entering his senior season, Gordon leads Grundy Center as it transitions from class A to class 1A.

With 2,071 passing yards, 542 rushing yards, 25 passing touchdowns and 11 rushing scores, Gordon earned IPSWA First Team honors in class A.

His 36 touchdowns responsible for leads 1A among returning players.

Trent Cakerice | Offensive/Defensive lineman | Grundy Center | Senior

In front of Gordon, in the trenches, is two-way superstar Trent Cakerice.

The Iowa preferred walk on-commit earned IPWSA First Team honors on the defensive line in 2022 though he could have earned the honor on the offensive line also.

On defense, Cakerice led the Spartans with 69 total tackles, 37 solo tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and five sacks.

Cody Fox | Offensive/Defensive lineman | East Buchanan | Senior

With nine sacks and 21 tackles for loss a year ago, Fox proved to be one of the state’s best at getting to the quarterback.

In fact, no other class A players got to the quarterback more often than Fox nor did they get a stop in the backfield more often either.

A four-star prospect according to Rivals in the class of 2024, the future Hawkeye figures to be in line for continued success in his final prep season.

Braden McShane | Running back/Linebacker | New Hampton | Senior

Few out-performed or could stop Braden McShane on the ground in 2022 and New Hampton knew it.

The Chickasaws turned to McShane for 256 carries in 2022 and the star answered with 1,733 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns. McShane rushing totals—not even counting his 138 receiving yards—accounted for 55.5% of the Chickasaws total offense and 64.7% of offensive touchdowns.

In class 2A, McShane led all players in rushing yardage and touchdowns. He also added 38.5 total tackles and five tackles for loss, including two sacks, on defense.

Drew Eilers | Offensive Weapon/Defensive lineman | Gladbrook-Reinbeck | Junior

According to Gladbrook-Reinbeck head coach John Olson, Eilers makes the Rebels offense go as a versatile athlete and hard worker.

Olson said Eilers does a little bit of everything on offense for the Rebels.

“Drew Eilers is a guy that can also play running back,” Olson said. “He can play quarterback. But, because he is a selfless player, he helps us out at the H-back. He plays wide receiver for us. He plays a little bit of running back. He is blocking guy…When you have guys like him leading the way…that is really, really beneficial.”

On defense, Eilers earned IFCA All-District Defensive MVP last season and racked up 60.5 tackles (40 solo) and 17.5 tackles for loss, including 13.5 sacks.

Logan Beaty | Offensive/Defensive lineman | Denver | Senior

A IPSWA Second Team honoree in class 1A Beaty proved to be a force in the trenches for the Cyclones on both sides of the ball in 2022.

Helping pave the way for 2,321 yards on the ground, Beaty provided Denver a strong leader on the offensive line according to head coach Rhett Barrett.

“He is a great young man that brings intensity and focus in the classroom and on the field,” Barrett said. “A very humble young man.”

On defense, Beaty finished third on Denver with 37 total tackles including four tackles for loss and a sack.

Caden Hotz | Waverly-Shell Rock | Offensive/Defensive lineman | Senior

An IPSWA First Team honoree in class 4A, Hotz played a massive role in an offense which amassed 3,264 yards on the ground and 47 rushing touchdowns.

In his senior season, the South Dakota State-commit figures to take on a larger role in the Go-Hawks offense as one of the few returning starters on that unit from a year ago.

According to Waverly-Shell Rock head coach Mark Hubbbard, Hotz is leader on an offensive line that brings experience to the table.

“He is a three-year starter,” Hubbard said. “He does a great job leading our players. He will do a nice job anchoring the offensive line.”