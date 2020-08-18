Watch now: Waterloo West will bring more experience into MVC Divisional return

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A return to Mississippi Valley Conference divisional play will greet Waterloo West this season.

The Wahawks opened last season 3-1 before dropping their final five games. Eleven starters are back this season for a West team that will play five of its seven games inside Memorial Stadium.

Among West’s key returning players are linebacker Nate Ewell (73 tackles) and defensive lineman Michael Robinson (18.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks).

Shawonyta Norman possesses big-play potential at wide receiver after making 16 catches for 252 yards and five touchdowns. Jeron Shaw averaged 7.4 yards per carry on 45 attempts in 2019.

Carter Schulte is another team leader capable of taking over the quarterback position or adding depth to the receiving corps.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.