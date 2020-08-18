You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Waterloo West will bring more experience into MVC Divisional return
0 comments
top story
WATERLOO WEST FOOTBALL

Watch now: Waterloo West will bring more experience into MVC Divisional return

{{featured_button_text}}
West 5

A Waterloo West player helps push the sled during practice on Monday.

 Chris Zoeller Globe Gazette

WATERLOO -- A return to Mississippi Valley Conference divisional play will greet Waterloo West this season.

The Wahawks opened last season 3-1 before dropping their final five games. Eleven starters are back this season for a West team that will play five of its seven games inside Memorial Stadium.

Among West’s key returning players are linebacker Nate Ewell (73 tackles) and defensive lineman Michael Robinson (18.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks).

Shawonyta Norman possesses big-play potential at wide receiver after making 16 catches for 252 yards and five touchdowns. Jeron Shaw averaged 7.4 yards per carry on 45 attempts in 2019.

Carter Schulte is another team leader capable of taking over the quarterback position or adding depth to the receiving corps.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News