Updated prep football roundup: Voshell goes big in Oelwein, 30-16, win over Union

LA PORTE CITY -- Gage Voshell rushed 34 times for 258 yards and a touchdown as Oelwein opened the season with a big 30-16 win over Union.
The Huskies rushed for 372 yards in the game.
Jacob Carey carried the ball six times for 119 yards and two scores to lead Union.
DON BOSCO 78, WEST CENTRAL 6: Defending eight-player state champion Don Bosco left no doubt in its opener.
Cael Frost rushed for 84 yards and four touchdowns and passed for 123 and two scores. Carson Tenold needed just five carries to accumulate 135 yards and three scores. Dillon Welter caught two passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns.
Cade Tenold led the Dons' defense with seven solo tackles, four assists and a sack. Cedric Yoder recorded three tackles for loss.
INDEPENDENCE 34, CENTER POINT-URBANA 7: Marcus Beatty rushed 30 times for 248 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Mustangs.
Kobe Beatty had two catches for 91 yards and a score for Independence.
EASTON VALLEY 40 JANESVILLE 35: Leo Dodd passed for 208 yards and two touchdowns, and Carson Pariseau rushed for 156 yards and two more scores but the Wildcats were out-distanced by the River Hawks.
AGWSR 72, CLARKSVILLE 20: Jaden Penning rushed for 250 yards and five touchdowns as the Cougars roared out to a 44-6 lead after one quarter and led 66-6 at halftime.
CLEAR LAKE 54, APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 21: Carson Toebe threw for four touchdowns and rushed for two more as the Lions rolled past the Falcons.
Toebe threw three touchdown passes to Tyres Green (35, 33 and 68) and also connected with Jagger Schmitt on an 88-yard score.
The Lions led 35-0 at halftime and 42-0 before Chase Verrett scored on a 7-yard run for Aplington-Parkersburg.
The Falcons also got a 6-yard touchdown pass from Owen Thomas to Cael Lupkes and a 20-yard touchdown run by Brody Scanlon.
Clear Lake's first-team defense didn't allow a touchdown on the night and recovered three fumbles.
"From what I saw, and we'll watch on tape, is a bunch of guys flying around and having fun out there," Clear Lake coach Jared DeVries said. "I'm sure it wasn't perfect but you can cure a lot of mistakes just by hustle."
A standout defensive lineman at the University of Iowa and former NFL player, Aplington-Parkersburg is where it all started for DeVries. To coach against his alma mater is something special to him.
"That community and that school will always have a special place in my heart," DeVries said. "I wish them the best of luck the rest of the way and obviously I want them to win every game but this one."
-- Gunnar Davis, Mason City Globe Gazette contributed to this story.
ALBURNETT 34, NORTH TAMA 6: The Pirates scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to pull away from the Redhawks.
After Gabe Kopriva tied the game on a 10-yard run with 3 minutes and 56 seconds left in the first quarter it was all Alburnett.
SOUTH WINNESHIEK 20, NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY 10: South Winneshiek's defense used a second-half shutout to secure home a victory over North Fayette Valley.
The Warriors' defense held North Fayette Valley to 78 passing yards and 118 rushing on 33 attempts.
TRIPOLI 60, ROCKFORD 20: Conner Piehl rushed for 199 yards and three touchdowns and passed for another 55 yards to lead Tripoli.
Defensively, Blake Brocka tallied 12.5 tackles for as Tripoli held Rockford to one second-half touchdown. Brocka also rushed for 65 yards and two scores.
