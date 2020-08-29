Updated prep football roundup: Voshell goes big in Oelwein, 30-16, win over Union

AGWSR 72, CLARKSVILLE 20: Jaden Penning rushed for 250 yards and five touchdowns as the Cougars roared out to a 44-6 lead after one quarter and led 66-6 at halftime.

CLEAR LAKE 54, APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 21: Carson Toebe threw for four touchdowns and rushed for two more as the Lions rolled past the Falcons.

Toebe threw three touchdown passes to Tyres Green (35, 33 and 68) and also connected with Jagger Schmitt on an 88-yard score.

The Lions led 35-0 at halftime and 42-0 before Chase Verrett scored on a 7-yard run for Aplington-Parkersburg.

The Falcons also got a 6-yard touchdown pass from Owen Thomas to Cael Lupkes and a 20-yard touchdown run by Brody Scanlon.

Clear Lake's first-team defense didn't allow a touchdown on the night and recovered three fumbles.

"From what I saw, and we'll watch on tape, is a bunch of guys flying around and having fun out there," Clear Lake coach Jared DeVries said. "I'm sure it wasn't perfect but you can cure a lot of mistakes just by hustle."