Updated: IHSAA announces revised football schedule plan

“It might allow us some flexibility dealing with the COVID situation,” Pappas said. “It’s not necessarily a bad thing. But people don’t realize how it turns everything upside down from officials, scheduling home dates at the shared stadiums, concessions, homecoming, travel plans. It’s massive.”

A meeting among Mississippi Valley Conference members is scheduled to take place early next week. Football scheduling will certainly be a major topic of conversation. Athletics directors must decide if they’ll try to keep some of their previously scheduled games intact or shift to a schedule that adds more conference schools.

Less than hour removed from the IHSAA’s announcement, Pappas said he’d already been receiving calls from teams interesting in playing the Wahawks.

“It’s a whole different scenario like we’ve never had before,” Pappas added.

Eight-player football schedules won’t be impacted as much as the larger schools. The eight-player teams will play Week 3 through Week 9 of their previously announced schedules in what is now Week 1 through Week 7. Teams have the ability to opt out of the optional Week 1 and Week 2 games, but may not change opponents or locations unless an agreement is reached with all participating teams and the IHSAA.