Updated football roundup: Culham rushes for 192 in Hudson victory

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON – Hudson improved to 2-2 overall after Joe Culham rushed for 192 yards during a 20-0 win over East Marshall of Le Grand.

Bryce Griffin had a pair of touchdown runs in the first half and the Pirates built a 14-0 halftime lead.

Culham capped off the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Isaac Messmore and Lyle Olsen each recorded first-half interceptions for Hudson.

ST. ANSGAR 54, WEST FORK 21: Carter Salz carried the ball 37 times for 170 yards and six scores as the second-ranked Saints pulled away from the Warhawks.

The teams traded first-half touchdowns. The score stood at 21-21 before St. Ansgar scored the final 33 points.

The Saints rushed for 437 yards on 65 carries.

DENVER 21, JESUP 6: Isaac Besh rushed for 139 yards and also passed for a touchdown in the Cyclones win.

Kaden Baumgartner had a 36-yard touchdown catch for Denver.

WAPSIE VALLEY 28, STARMONT 8: Wapsie Valley scored 28 unanswered points after surrendering the game's first touchdown.