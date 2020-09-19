 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Updated football roundup: Culham rushes for 192 in Hudson victory
0 comments
FRIDAY AREA PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

Updated football roundup: Culham rushes for 192 in Hudson victory

{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON – Hudson improved to 2-2 overall after Joe Culham rushed for 192 yards during a 20-0 win over East Marshall of Le Grand.

Bryce Griffin had a pair of touchdown runs in the first half and the Pirates built a 14-0 halftime lead.

Culham capped off the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Isaac Messmore and Lyle Olsen each recorded first-half interceptions for Hudson. 

ST. ANSGAR 54, WEST FORK 21: Carter Salz carried the ball 37 times for 170 yards and six scores as the second-ranked Saints pulled away from the Warhawks.

The teams traded first-half touchdowns. The score stood at 21-21 before St. Ansgar scored the final 33 points.

The Saints rushed for 437 yards on 65 carries.

DENVER 21, JESUP 6: Isaac Besh rushed for 139 yards and also passed for a  touchdown in the Cyclones win.

Kaden Baumgartner had a 36-yard touchdown catch for Denver.

WAPSIE VALLEY 28, STARMONT 8: Wapsie Valley scored 28 unanswered points after surrendering the game's first touchdown.

The Warriors (4-0) were led by Trevor Sauerbrei's 172 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. Sauerbrei also recorded 12 tackles to pace the defense.

Wapsie Valley took advantage of a pair of big special teams plays. Tyler Ott blocked a punt and scored. Blayde Bellis returned a kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown.

NORTH TAMA 29, NORTH MAHASKA 12: North Tama set a school record with 364 team passing yards.

Quarterback Gabe Kopriva threw for 304 yards of that total and three touchdowns. Caleb McKiernan was on the receiving end of two touchdown passes.

ROCKFORD 32, DUNKERTON 28: Rockford (2-2) scored a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter to hand Dunkerton a setback in its season-opener following a COVID-19 delay.

JANESVILLE 62, CLARKSVILLE 8: Janesville improved to 3-1 with a convincing victory over the winless Indians.

LAKE MILLS 40, NASHUA-PLAINFIELD 6: Nashua-Plainfield was held scoreless over the final three quarters and fell to 1-3. Lakes Mills improved to 3-1 with Brady Hanson's 152 yards and two touchdowns leading the way.

GRUNDY CENTER 65, LYNNVILLE-SULLY 14: Class A's top-ranked Spartans pulled away early.

Quarterback Logan Knaack passed for two touchdowns, rushed for three scores and recorded 255 yards of total offense.

NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY 28, NEW HAMPTON 27: North Fayette Valley blocked a PAT attempt in the fourth quarter to preserve a thrilling victory at Ron Wymer Field. 

North Fayette Valley's Liam McIntyre rushed for two touchdowns and 59 yards. McIntyre also caught a pair of touchdown passes from Tanner Johnson.

SOUTH WINNESHIEK 55, POSTVILLE 0: South Winneshiek remained undefeated following its first shutout of the season.

TURKEY VALLEY 60, NORTHWOOD-KENSETT 50: Turkey Valley quarterback Kalvin Langreck passed for 111 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 110 yards and another score.

OSAGE 22, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 13: Osage secured its first win of the season following losses to strong St. Ansgar and Columbus teams.

Summaries

Summaries

Hudson 20, East Marshall 0

E. Marshall;0;0;0;0  -- 0

Hudson;6;8;0;6  --  20

Hud – Bryce Griffin 1 run (2-point failed)

Hud  -- Griffin 15 run (Cullam run)

Hud – Joe Cullam 7 run (run failed)

St. Ansgar 54, West Fork 21

West Fork;14;7;0;0 --  21

Saint  Ansgar;14;21;13;6 --  54

SA --  Carter Salz 7 run (Sage Hulshizer kick)

WF – Ren Heimer 11  pass from Kayden Ames (Heimer kick)

SA – Salz 1 run (Hulshizer kick)

WF – Ames 4 run (Heimer kick)

SA – Ryan Cole 10 run (Hulshizer kick)

WF – Kellen Cameron 13 pass from Ames  (Heimer kick)

SA – Salz 2 run (Hulshizer kick)

SA – Lorne Isler 2 run (Hulshizer kick)

SA –Salz 6 run (Hulshizer kick)

SA –Salz 5 run (kick failed)

SA – Salz 1 run (run failed)

Wapsie Valley 28, Starmont 8

Wapsie Valley;0;7;14;7 -- 28

Starmont;0;8;0;0 -- 8

Star – Bowen Munger 7 run (conversion)

WV – Trevor Sauerbrei 4 run (Dallas Wittenburg kick)

WV – Blayde Bellis 83 kickoff return (Wittenburg kick)

WV – Tyler Ott 7 punt return (Wittenburg kick)

WV – Sauerbrei 7 run (Wittenburg kick)

North Tama 29, North Mahaska 12

North Tama;8;7;0;14 -- 29

N. Mahaska;0;6;6;0 -- 12

NT – Caleb McKiernan 29 pass from Gabe Kopriva (Ashton Bradley run)

NT – McKiernan 21 pass from Kopriva (Kopriva kick)

NM – Dominic DeBoef 15 pass from Sam Terpstra (pass failed)

NM – Dylan Klinker 2 run (kick failed)

NT – Noah Weber 11 pass from Kopriva (Kopriva kick)

NT – Devin McKinley 21 run (Kopriva kick) 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News