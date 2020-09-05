Updated area prep football roundup: Decorah pulls out thriller against Crestwood

SIGOURNEY-KEOTA 48, UNION 14: The Knights were held to 57 yards passing and 115 rushing as they fell to 0-2. Sigourney-Keota improved to 2-0.

WEST MARSHALL 33, APLINGTON-PARKESBURG 19: The Trojans rallied with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to top Falcons.

A-P (0-2) took a 19-18 lead on Chase Verrett’s second touchdown run of the game. But Preston Pope rushed for his third touchdown shortly after, and Brayden Evertson iced the game for West Marshall with his second touchdown reception.

Pope rushed 240 yards on 31 carries. Owen Thomas threw for 181 yards for the Falcons, and Verrett rushed for 128 yards on 21 carries.

HUDSON 6, JESUP 0: Hudson broke through in the second overtime period of this defensive slugfest when quarterback Bryce Griffin found the end zone.

Blake Johnson led Hudson's defensive with nine tackles and three sacks. Freshman Lyle Olsen picked off a pair of passes for Hudson.

SOUTH HARDIN 19, DENVER 7: Isaac Besh passed for 151 yards with Caylor Hoffer hauling in seven receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown, but the Cyclones fell short as they dropped to 0-2.