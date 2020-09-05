Updated area prep football roundup: Decorah pulls out thriller against Crestwood

CRESCO – Decorah trailed 20-7 with 7 minutes and 43 seconds left to Crestwood Friday.
But just like the Vikings (2-0) did a week before in a 19-18 win over Waukon, Decorah found a way to win.
Jacob Pipho returned a kick 92 yards for a touchdown to pull the Vikings within 20-14, and Cael Luzum scored on a 1-yard run with 1:22 left to tie it.
Brody Young’s PAT after Luzum’s score proved to be the winner.
Carter Henry passed for 143 yards and a scorem and rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Crestwood (0-2).
IOWA FALLS-ALDEN 21, NEW HAMPTON 20: Iowa Falls-Alden rallied with 15 fourth-quarter points to snag a thrilling victory on its home field.
New Hampton's Connor Rochford passed for 213 yards and two touchdowns.
NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY 35, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 7: Four different players found the end zone for a TigerHawks team that jumped out to a 21-0 halftime lead, improving to 1-1 while handing the Cougars their first loss.
North Fayette Valley's Liam McIntyre rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Tanner Johnson found Cole Everitt for a TD and also rushed into the end zone. Kaleb White added a 13-yard TD run.
SIGOURNEY-KEOTA 48, UNION 14: The Knights were held to 57 yards passing and 115 rushing as they fell to 0-2. Sigourney-Keota improved to 2-0.
WEST MARSHALL 33, APLINGTON-PARKESBURG 19: The Trojans rallied with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to top Falcons.
A-P (0-2) took a 19-18 lead on Chase Verrett’s second touchdown run of the game. But Preston Pope rushed for his third touchdown shortly after, and Brayden Evertson iced the game for West Marshall with his second touchdown reception.
Pope rushed 240 yards on 31 carries. Owen Thomas threw for 181 yards for the Falcons, and Verrett rushed for 128 yards on 21 carries.
HUDSON 6, JESUP 0: Hudson broke through in the second overtime period of this defensive slugfest when quarterback Bryce Griffin found the end zone.
Blake Johnson led Hudson's defensive with nine tackles and three sacks. Freshman Lyle Olsen picked off a pair of passes for Hudson.
SOUTH HARDIN 19, DENVER 7: Isaac Besh passed for 151 yards with Caylor Hoffer hauling in seven receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown, but the Cyclones fell short as they dropped to 0-2.
ST. ANSGAR 23, GARNER-HAYFIELD-VENTURA 6: Justin Horgen passed for a touchdown and rushed for another as the Saints improved to 2-0.
WAPSIE VALLEY 33, EAST BUCHANAN 8: Wapsie Valley put together a 20-point fourth quarter to pull away.
Kobe Risse opened the final stanza with a 52-yard TD pass to Blayde Bellis. Jordan Rubner punched the ball in from the goal line and Trevor Sauerbrei capped scoring with a 40-yard run.
NASHUA-PLAINFIELD 30, POSTVILLE 6: Nashua-Plainfield quarterback Tyson White passed for two touchdowns and 132 yards, while running back Kristian Holmvig added 93 yards on 18 carries with two touchdowns.
The victory improved the Huskies to 1-1.
TRIPOLI 42, MIDLAND 6: Conner Piehl rushed for 178 yards and a touchdown while also throwing for three touchdowns to help the Panthers improve to 2-0.
JANESVILLE 52, AGWSR 26: The Wildcats fell behind 14-0, but scored the next 44 points to pull out the victory.
OSAGE, DUNKERTON GAMES CANCELED: Osage's game against Clear Lake and Dunkerton's contest with Don Bosco were canceled due to COVID-19 precautions.
