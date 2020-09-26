Updated area prep football roundup: Aplington-Parkersburg rolls to victory

LE GRAND – Aplington-Parkersburg racked up 466 total yards and intercepted four passes in a 47-6 win over East Marshall.
Leading 21-6 heading into the fourth quarter, the Falcons exploded for 26 points to ice the game.
Chase Verrett rushed 28 times for 188 yards and two touchdowns, and Owen Thomas passed for 174 yards and a score.
Verrett had a 70-yard touchdown run, Kaden Huttinger hauled in a 78-yard scoring pass from Thomas and Jayden Mackie returned an interception 62 yards for another score.
DENVER 48, CENTRAL SPRINGS 0: The Cyclones rushed for 302 yards and four touchdowns as Denver improved to 3-2.
Ethan Schoville, Isaac Besh and Caylor Hoffer all had rushing touchdowns.
Besh threw three touchdowns passes, all of them to Hoffer.
OELWEIN 30, NORTH FAYETTE-VALLEY 15: Gage Voshel rushed 29 times for 169 yards and four touchdowns to help the Huskies earn their second victory of the season.
ALBURNETT 14, EAST BUCHANAN 0: East Buchanan quarterback TJ Lau completed 11 passes for 110 yards, but the Buccaneers were unable to finish any scoring drives.
Connor Williams caught five of Lau's passes for 60 yards.
GLADBROOK-REINBECK 62, BAXTER 28: Gladbrook-Reinbeck outscored Baxter 40-0 in the second half and improved to 5-0.
MOUNT VERNON 36, UNION 0: Mount Vernon remained perfect on the season, while Union is still searching for its first win.
Union quarterback Grant Behrens passed for 177 yards, with Jacob Carey recorded three catches for 86 of that total.
DUNKERTON 40, CENTRAL CITY 20: Dunkerton picked up its first win in a season that has only seen two games.
The Raiders held Central City scoreless in the second half.
GRUNDY CENTER 51, BCLUW 0: Class A's top-ranked Grundy Center remained perfect with its third shutout of the season. Wes Willis led the Spartans with four tackles for loss.
Grundy Center quarterback Logan Knaack passed for three touchdowns and rushed for 132 yards and a score on six carries.
JESUP 27, OSAGE 26: Osage tallied 20 points in the second half, but Jesup held on for a closely-contested homecoming victory.
ST. ANSGAR 28, NORTH BUTLER 0: Ryan Cole needed just 15 carries to accumulate 230 yards and two touchdowns as St. Ansgar improved to 5-0.
WEST BURLINGTON 48, NORTH TAMA 27: West Burlington broke free from a 14-all halftime tie with 34 points in the second half.
North Tama's Noah Weber rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 35, SOUTH HARDIN 13: Dike-New Hartford has now recovered from back-to-back losses with a pair of wins, improving to 3-2 on the season.
The Wolverines' defense came up with a pair of interceptions as South Hardin fell to 3-2.
JANESVILLE 54, TRIPOLI 18: Janesville improved to 4-1 after handing Tripoli its first loss of the season.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 34-12 halftime lead and added 20 points in the fourth quarter.
DECORAH 49, CHARLES CITY 0: Charles City resumed play following a two-week delay with a shutout loss to 5-0 Decorah.
CRESTWOOD 41, NEW HAMPTON 7: Carter Henry passed for 142 yards and three touchdowns during Crestwood's homecoming victory.
The Cadets (2-2) also received a spark from Jaydan Treslow who rushed for 108 yards and a score and caught a 50-yard touchdown pass. Trey Burnikel caught a 61-yard TD pass.
WEST DELAWARE 35, WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 0: West Delaware's bounce-back season continued as the Hawks improved to 5-1, while W-SR fell to 2-3.
Waverly-Shell Rock was held to 153 yards of total offense.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!