Updated area prep football roundup: Aplington-Parkersburg rolls to victory

GLADBROOK-REINBECK 62, BAXTER 28: Gladbrook-Reinbeck outscored Baxter 40-0 in the second half and improved to 5-0.

MOUNT VERNON 36, UNION 0: Mount Vernon remained perfect on the season, while Union is still searching for its first win.

Union quarterback Grant Behrens passed for 177 yards, with Jacob Carey recorded three catches for 86 of that total.

DUNKERTON 40, CENTRAL CITY 20: Dunkerton picked up its first win in a season that has only seen two games.

The Raiders held Central City scoreless in the second half.

GRUNDY CENTER 51, BCLUW 0: Class A's top-ranked Grundy Center remained perfect with its third shutout of the season. Wes Willis led the Spartans with four tackles for loss.

Grundy Center quarterback Logan Knaack passed for three touchdowns and rushed for 132 yards and a score on six carries.

JESUP 27, OSAGE 26: Osage tallied 20 points in the second half, but Jesup held on for a closely-contested homecoming victory.