Updated area football roundup: Wapsie Valley stays perfect

MONONA -- Trevor Sauerbrei scored on a 4-yard touchdown run with 2 minutes, 40 seconds remaining as Class A's No. 6 Wapsie Valley took a late lead to defeat No. 9 MFL MarMac, 21-20, Friday night on the road.
Sauerbrei rushed for 94 yards on 23 carries. Wapsie Valley quarterback Kobe Risse passed for 83 yards and two scores. Risse's top target was Tyler Ott with four catches for 52 yards and a touchdown.
The Warriors (3-0) took a 14-8 lead into the fourth quarter before MFL MarMac (2-1) recorded a pair of touchdowns to briefly gain the lead.
SOUTH HAMILTON 20, DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 0: Trevor Thompson rushed for a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns to help South Hamilton blank No. 8 Dike-New Hartford.
Lane Swenson gave South Hamilton an 8-0 lead in the first quarter and then the Hawks came up big defensively late in the second quarter as they stopped a Wolverine drive inside the 10-yard line just before halftime.
Thompson then scored twice in the final four minutes of the game as Dike-New Hartford lost for the second straight time.
“It was a slugfest, back-and-forth game,” DNH coach Don Betts said. “It was a much closer game than the final score indicated.”
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 12, HUDSON 0: The Falcons held the Pirates to just 41 total yards and one first down to secure their first win of the season.
A-P recorded a pair of safeties and also got a Aidan Junker 30-yard touchdown run.
Chase Verrett rushed for 104 yards, and Owen Thomas passed for 114. Cameron Luhring caught three passes for 76 yards.
DECORAH 31, WEST DELAWARE 27: The Vikings once again revealed a flair for the dramatic.
Briggs Duwe found Cael Luzum for an 11-yard, go-ahead touchdown with just over one minute remaining as Decorah prevailed inside Viking Stadium. Duwe passed for 196 yards, helping Decorah overcome a deficit that stood at 14-3 in the second quarter.
No. 6 West Delaware (2-1) is the third consecutive opponent Decorah has defeated with key plays late in the fourth quarter.
SOLON 42, UNION 0: Union quarterback Grant Behrends passed for 75 yards, but the Knights were unable to reach the end zone against a Solon team that picked up its first win.
Solon's Jackson Ryan rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns.
BELLE PLAINE 26, NORTH TAMA 6: North Tama's lone touchdown came on a 41-yard fumble recovery in the fourth quarter.
Belle Plaine improved to 2-1 by holding the Redhawks (0-3) to 60 yards of offense.
CENTRAL SPRINGS 19, JESUP 14: Central Springs (2-1) held off a second-half rally by Jesup (1-2) after taking a 14-0 lead into intermission.
Jesup quarterback Jase Pilcher threw for 141 yards with Brody Clark-Hurlbert hauling in a 67-yard touchdown reception. Pilcher added a 7-yard TD run.
SOUTH WINNESHIEK 39, CLAYTON RIDGE 0: Class A's No. 5 South Winneshiek remained perfect in convincing fashion against winless Clayton Ridge.
Dominic Sisneros recorded three receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown to lead the Warriors receiving corps. South Winn quarterback Jacob Herold passed for 148 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 33 yards and a score.
Logan Hageman led South Winn's defense with seven tackles, 1.5 for loss.
GRUNDY CENTER 42, NORTH MAHASKA 0: Class A's top-ranked Grundy Center secured its second shutout in as many weeks.
Spartans quarterback Logan Knaack rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown and completed all four of his pass attempts for 52 yards a score.
SAINT ANSGAR 42, NASHUA-PLAINFIELD 0: Ryan Cole found multiple ways to score for Class A's No. 2-ranked Saints.
Cole rushed for a touchdown, caught a touchdown pass, ran a kickoff back 83-yards for a score and found paydirt on a 51-yard punt return.
JANESVILLE 54, NORTH IOWA 16: Janesville (2-1) handed North Iowa its first loss. The Wildcats jumped out to a 34-8 halftime lead and added 20 points in the third quarter.
STARMONT 16, POSTVILLE 0: Starmont's defense scored a safety as part of a shutout that allowed the Stars to secure their first win of the season against winless Postville.
AGWSR 58, TURKEY VALLEY 40: AGWSR'S Jaden Penning rushed for 224 yards and five touchdowns and caught two passes for 25 yards a score. Turkey Valley trailed 44-16 before scoring 24 points in the fourth quarter.
IOWA FALLS-ALDEN 16, CLEAR LAKE 14: The Cadets improved to 2-1 with a road win over Class 2A's No. 8 Clear Lake.
CRESTWOOD 14, NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY 12: Crestwood quarterback Carter Henry scored two touchdowns in the third quarter as the Cadets rallied to victory. Hentry finished with 168 rushing yards.
WAUKON 34, NEW HAMPTON 14: Class 2A's No. 6 Waukon scored 20 points in the second quarter to pull away.
DENVER 27, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 0: Denver's defense recovered a pair of fumbles and held the Cougars to 36 total yards.
