Updated area football roundup: Wapsie Valley stays perfect

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MONONA -- Trevor Sauerbrei scored on a 4-yard touchdown run with 2 minutes, 40 seconds remaining as Class A's No. 6 Wapsie Valley took a late lead to defeat No. 9 MFL MarMac, 21-20, Friday night on the road.

Sauerbrei rushed for 94 yards on 23 carries. Wapsie Valley quarterback Kobe Risse passed for 83 yards and two scores. Risse's top target was Tyler Ott with four catches for 52 yards and a touchdown.

The Warriors (3-0) took a 14-8 lead into the fourth quarter before MFL MarMac (2-1) recorded a pair of touchdowns to briefly gain the lead.

SOUTH HAMILTON 20, DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 0: Trevor Thompson rushed for a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns to help South Hamilton blank No. 8 Dike-New Hartford.

Lane Swenson gave South Hamilton an 8-0 lead in the first quarter and then the Hawks came up big defensively late in the second quarter as they stopped a Wolverine drive inside the 10-yard line just before halftime.

Thompson then scored twice in the final four minutes of the game as Dike-New Hartford lost for the second straight time.

“It was a slugfest, back-and-forth game,” DNH coach Don Betts said. “It was a much closer game than the final score indicated.”