Updated area football roundup: Moore throws for four TDs in Dike-NH win over Hudson

DIKE – Nathan Moore completed 13 of 16 passes for 220 yards and four touchdowns as Dike-New Hartford improved to 4-2 with a 48-6 win over Hudson Friday.
Moore threw touchdown passes of 13, 22, 25 and 43 yards.
Dane Fuller had five catches for 88 yards and two scores, and Devon Kollash had five catches for 58 yards.
Drew Larsen rushed for 164 yards and two scores, including a 74-yard run in the first quarter that made it 14-0. Larsen also hauled in a 43-yard touchdown reception.
GRUNDY CENTER 47, NORTH TAMA 0: Zach Opheim had touchdown runs of 51, 88, 80 and 72 yards for top-ranked Grundy Center.
Opheim finished with 378 yards on 12 carries.
Logan Knaack added a pair of touchdown passes. Knaack hit Cole Lehr for a 57-yard score in the first quarter and Matt Jansen from 18 yards in the second.
The Spartans rushed for 419 yards and had 509 total offensive yards.
INDEPENDENCE 46, NORTH FAYETTE-VALLEY 34: The Mustangs’ Marcus Beatty rushed for 297 yards and three scores as Independence won in its first game after having to cancel its previous two games for COVID-19 precautions.
Lukas Lau rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns for the TigerHawks.
DENVER 26, OSAGE 21:Isaac Besh passed for one touchdown and rushed for 91 yards and another score as the Cyclones used a fourth-quarter touchdown to pull out the win.
Besh’s touchdown run went for 51 yards. Clayton Hoffer had a 65-yard punt return for touchdown for Denver.
Braydon Powers had three catches for 69 yards and a score for the Cyclones and defender Brennen Graber had seven tackles, including 2 ½ for loss
SOUTH HARDIN 41,APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 13: Trailing 7-0 at halftime, the Tigers recovered an onside kick to open the third quarter and proceeded to score the next 35 points to pull away for the victory and improve to 4-2.
Beau Butler rushed 23 times for 176 yards and two scores, while Dante Dolash passed for 119 yards.
Owen Thomas completed 16 of 27 passes for 225 yards and two scores for the Falcons.
A-P took an early 7-0 lead on a 39-yard strike from Thomas to Cameron Lurhing in the first quarter and held a more than 100-yard advantage in offense at halftime.
DUNKERTON 52, CENTRAL ELKADER 6: Dunkerton scored the game's first 52 points over the opening three quarters.
Raiders QB Riley Moulds threw for 138 yards and three touchdowns with Jake Kennedy hauling in two of those scoring passes on plays totaling 86 yards. Kaden Behrends rushed for 81 yards and two touchdowns.
Gabe Heideman led Dukerton's defense with 12 tackles.
ANAMOSA 27, IOWA FALLS-ALDEN 21: Anamosa broke a halftime tie in the third quarter to win this rescheduled game after original opponents canceled.
GLADBROOK-REINBECK 40, HLV 24: No. 9 Gladbrook-Reinbeck improved to 6-0 after handing HLV its third loss of the season.
JANESVILLE 73, TURKEY VALLEY 34: Jansevile's high-octane offense tallied 48 second-half points as the Wildcats improved to 5-1.
MFL-MAR-MAC 36, SOUTH WINNESHIEK 22: Class A's No. 9 MFL-Mar-Mac handed No. 4 South Winneshiek its first loss of the season.
Gabe McGeough led MFL with 144 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
South Winn's Nick Holien caught five passes for 141 yards and a score. The Warriors got off to a slow start and trailed 23-7 at halftime.
NORTH BUTLER 27, NASHUA-PLAINFIELD 12: North Butler sophomore Corbin Lewis passed for a touchdown, rushed for a touchdown and added a receiving touchdown during this team's homecoming win.
ST. ANSGAR 44, MASON CITY NEWMAN 34: Class A's No. 2 St. Ansgar passed its toughest test to date, handing Newman its second loss of the season.
Carter Salz led the Saints with 200 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
SOUTH TAMA 28, UNION 21: Union inched closer to its first win of the season, but was outscored 14-7 in the second half. Brandon Tompkins rushed for 94 yards and touchdown and Union quarterback Grant Behrens threw for 110 yards and a score.
WAPSIE VALLEY 66, POSTVILLE 0: Wapsie Valley recovered from its first loss of the season in convincing fashion. Kobe Risse passed for three touchdowns with Ethan Oltrogge on the receiving end of two scores.
EAST BUCHANAN 34, NORTH LINN 14: The Buccaneers' defense held North Linn's ground game to 57 yards on 20 carries as East Buchanan picked up its second win of the season.
NEW HAMPTON 14, OELWEIN 8: New Hampton overcame an 8-0 deficit after the first quarter and took its first lead on a fourth-quarter touchdown.
