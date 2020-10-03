Updated area football roundup: Moore throws for four TDs in Dike-NH win over Hudson

DENVER 26, OSAGE 21:Isaac Besh passed for one touchdown and rushed for 91 yards and another score as the Cyclones used a fourth-quarter touchdown to pull out the win.

Besh’s touchdown run went for 51 yards. Clayton Hoffer had a 65-yard punt return for touchdown for Denver.

Braydon Powers had three catches for 69 yards and a score for the Cyclones and defender Brennen Graber had seven tackles, including 2 ½ for loss

SOUTH HARDIN 41,APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 13: Trailing 7-0 at halftime, the Tigers recovered an onside kick to open the third quarter and proceeded to score the next 35 points to pull away for the victory and improve to 4-2.

Beau Butler rushed 23 times for 176 yards and two scores, while Dante Dolash passed for 119 yards.

Owen Thomas completed 16 of 27 passes for 225 yards and two scores for the Falcons.

A-P took an early 7-0 lead on a 39-yard strike from Thomas to Cameron Lurhing in the first quarter and held a more than 100-yard advantage in offense at halftime.

DUNKERTON 52, CENTRAL ELKADER 6: Dunkerton scored the game's first 52 points over the opening three quarters.