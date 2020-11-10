Update: State football attendance in limbo

CEDAR FALLS – The number of visitors attending state football playoff games in Cedar Falls this weekend may not change following a proclamation from Gov. Kim Reynolds earlier today.
Reynolds announced during her press conference that only two spectators will be allowed per athlete at youth sporting events.
Black Hawk County Health Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye has received confirmation from the state health department that this new guidance (two fans per youth athlete) does not apply to the state football playoffs in the UNI-Dome.
Since the proclamation doesn't apply to the state playoffs, the Iowa High School Athletic Association is likely to opt for the plan originally put in place between the University of Northern Iowa and Black Hawk County public health officials.
Under the original plan, attendance is reserved seating with pods of tickets from one to six available for purchase. Rows in front and behind each pod are to be left open in addition to at least two seats on the side. Justin Schemmel, UNI deputy athletic director for internal operations, estimates capacity could reach near 7,000 under that plan.
Egbuonye said today the seating chart developed with UNI was put in place before the recent COVID outbreak.
"If that's something they (UNI) want us to re-evaluate, we can definitely do that," Egbuonye said. "Nobody has reached out to me to determine if that number needs to be less."
The state health department would also have a role in a recommendation.
"Our guidance is also at the state level," Egbuonye said. "We have to make sure that we also communicate with the state. That’s something we can always do."
Iowa High School Athletic Association director Tom Keating says attendance for popular games in the state’s largest classes has reached upward of 6,000 in previous years.
Four semifinals games will be held daily from Thursday through Saturday. The state finals are scheduled to run Nov. 19 and 20 inside the UNI-Dome.
Keating said Monday that his organization would defer to what public health officials and UNI deems appropriate.
“With the distancing they’re going to do, with the size of the facility, with the amount of time that we’ve given between games so that we can get people out before the next group comes in and we can sanitize before they come in, I’m comfortable,” Keating said. “If UNI wasn’t comfortable, then we wouldn’t be. We’re taking our lead from them. If they were to tell us tomorrow you can’t have any fans, then that’s what we’d live by.”
Beyond the social-distance compliant seating several other precautions will be evident within the UNI-Dome. All attendees are required to wears masks and keep them on unless they’re eating or drinking. Signage is in place throughout the concourse urging people to social distance and public address announcements will deliver similar messages.
In between games, all seats will be disinfected before the next group of fans enter the UNI-Dome.
Typically a major boost to Cedar Falls’ economy, football fans traveling into town comes amid a recent surge both statewide and locally in COVID-19 cases.
A record 5,147 Iowans tested positive for the virus Nov. 2. The 14-day case average has grown from 1,300 on Oct. 26 to 2,786 entering this week.
During a press conference held by Reynolds last week, leaders of Iowa’s two largest hospital systems urged Iowans to avoid large gatherings.
Black Hawk County is averaging 158 positive cases over the past seven days with a current 24.9% positive testing average. A month ago, the county was averaging 20 cases.
Even without thousands of visitors travelling to Cedar Falls, the county health director is alarmed by where things stand.
"I’m very concerned," Egbuonye said. "I’m concerned about even when people are not coming into Black Hawk County with the level of community spread that we are seeing.
"My hope is that whether it’s visitors or residents that people do the right thing by masking, socially distancing, frequently washing their hands and also prioritizing. This is really the time to spend time with immediate family. Attending and encountering more people, you’re also at risk."
Asked if there’s a certain threshold county or statewide that would trigger further attendance restrictions, UNI’s Schemmel responded Monday, “I think we just have to wait and see. The one thing I’ve learned through this process is that things change and they change quite often.
“Do I think it’s likely? No. Is it possible? Sure. We’ve been relying on public health officials to give us guidance in this area from the beginning and we’re going to continue to follow their recommendations.”
Keating echoed that sentiment on Monday.
“When it comes to decisions about risks and what we can do and can’t do, we’re looking for guidance from the people who live that every day,” he said. “Right now the guidance is that we can have fans there and we can do so safely. If that changes, then we’ll change our stance.”
Egbuonye says now is not the time for people to relax.
"We’re seeing where people have COVID fatigue and this is not the time for people to be tired of COVID," Egbuonye said. "This is a time to be vigilant because we want to make sure we protect as many lives as possible and ensure that our community stays healthy."
"We've got to slow this down before it overwhelms all of the health systems -- not only in the Cedar Valley, but all over the state and the country."
