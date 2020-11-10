Update: IHSAA doesn't plan to adjust state football attendance protocol

"Our guidance is also at the state level," Egbuonye said. "We have to make sure that we also communicate with the state. That’s something we can always do."

Egbuonye confirmed that the county health department would rather not have people in the attendance, but was only allowed to give recommendations for COVID-19 preventative measures. Restricting attendance is out of the county health department's hands.

“We work them, we review their plans and all the measures they set in place but it is really up to that entity,” Egbuonye said.

IHSAA director Tom Keating says attendance for popular games in the state’s largest classes has reached upward of 6,000 in previous years.

Four semifinals games will be held daily from Thursday through Saturday. The state finals are scheduled to run Nov. 19 and 20.

Keating said Monday that his organization would defer to what public health officials and UNI deems appropriate.