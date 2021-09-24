Turkey Valley out-lasts No. 7 Janesville in 8-man showdown

JANESVILLE - The mid-season battle between undefeated squads Janesville and Turkey Valley of Jackson Junction proved to be exactly what both coaches anticipated in the 8-man district three match-up.

The Trojans took advanced of a couple early miscues by the seventh-ranked Wildcats and then hold off a late rally by Janesville to pull out a 28-22 victory.

"They (Wildcats) are not that big of a team but they play big," Turkey Valley coach Mark Scott said. "They pretty much dictated to us most of the night and we just had to battle through. They took away our game plan so we just ran at them. We gave up some points and we had to hang on in the end."

The Trojans and Cats exchanged hands through the first four drives, then senior tailback Marcus Herold opened the scoring gates with a 54 -ard sprint to the end zone with just 1:45 left in the opening frame.

Herold tacked on a short 4-yard burst early in the second and Carson Busta looked to put the game away with a scoring run from 12 yards out.

The Wildcats needed to catch a break and not let the visitors run away with the game.

They got the break they needed when Keegan Eastman took over at quarterback after starter Leo Dodd was hurt in the first quarter.