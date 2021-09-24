Turkey Valley out-lasts No. 7 Janesville in 8-man showdown

JANESVILLE - The mid-season battle between undefeated squads Janesville and Turkey Valley of Jackson Junction proved to be exactly what both coaches anticipated in the 8-man district three match-up.
The Trojans took advanced of a couple early miscues by the seventh-ranked Wildcats and then hold off a late rally by Janesville to pull out a 28-22 victory.
"They (Wildcats) are not that big of a team but they play big," Turkey Valley coach Mark Scott said. "They pretty much dictated to us most of the night and we just had to battle through. They took away our game plan so we just ran at them. We gave up some points and we had to hang on in the end."
The Trojans and Cats exchanged hands through the first four drives, then senior tailback Marcus Herold opened the scoring gates with a 54 -ard sprint to the end zone with just 1:45 left in the opening frame.
Herold tacked on a short 4-yard burst early in the second and Carson Busta looked to put the game away with a scoring run from 12 yards out.
The Wildcats needed to catch a break and not let the visitors run away with the game.
They got the break they needed when Keegan Eastman took over at quarterback after starter Leo Dodd was hurt in the first quarter.
Eastman spotted Wiley Sherburne breaking for the right end zone and fired a pass in his direction. A Trojan defender dove for the ball and tipped it away, and into the hands of Jaden Appleby for the score.
The tipped offering gave the Cats life and Eastman hit Appleby just before the half on a more conventional pitch and catch from 26 yards away.
"We got hit with some injuries early and guys kept cramping up," Janesville coach Dale Eastman said. "We had guys that stepped up and fought hard and I really appreciated the toughness this team showed tonight.
"We suffered a loss but it does not define who we are. It could be a loss that the guys will remember, because losing sticks with you. These guys will fight back and we will make it to the big dance in the end. Maybe as a number two, but we will make the best of it."
The Wildcats made the best of it late in the game after the Trojans struck once again for a 28-14 lead.
Senior defensive tackle, Blake Destival shot the gap on a fourth and inches bringing Noah Hanson down forcing a punt. Sherburne blocked the punt setting the home team up with a short field at the 13.
"I was not going to let anything stop me from helping my team," said Destival who had to exit the game several times due to cramping. "This game means so much to me and I was just in a zone and I was not going to stop."
Destival had four tackles for loss. I don't like the feeling of losing and this one hurts a bit. We will bounce back."
The Cats bounced into the end zone closing the gap and then Destival shut down another fourth-and-short situation giving his team one last shot.
But Turkey Valley halted all hopes as it recorded its third interception of the game at midfield to end the Janesville comeback attempt.
"This is the type of game we anticipated," said Herold, who rushed for 190 yards and three scores. "Our line made some nice holes tonight and I just went right at them. They are a good team and they had guys come in and do a great job. Eastman did a good job for them after Dodd went down and they kept coming at us. It was a big win for us for sure, and it will make for a nice bus ride home."