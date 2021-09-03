Trey Campbell has huge game as Cedar Falls rolls past Waterloo West

CEDAR FALLS – There was a lot of areas Cedar Falls needed to get better in after a week one loss to Johnston.

For much of the week the Tigers put time and effort into one specific area – special teams.

Friday in a metro showdown with Waterloo West, Cedar Falls was very good in the special team’s game.

The Tigers blocked two punts and Trey Campbell returned a punt 57 yards for a touchdown as Cedar Falls rolled to a 52-14 win over the Wahawks at the UNI-Dome.

“We wanted to win that phase of the game and we did,” Tiger head coach Brad Remmert said. “We blocked a couple of punts, had a couple of good punt returns, one for a touchdown. That part was good.

“And that is the thing. You flip field position and you get people excited and you build off those things. That was what we were lacking in week one.”

The Tigers scored 28 points off special team’s plays Friday, starting with its opening score. Cedar Falls scored two plays after Ben Roussell blocked a punt in the first quarter to take a quick 7-0 lead.

With the Tigers leading 14-0, Campbell fielded a punt, broke to his right and ran nearly untouched 57 yards for a 21-0 lead.