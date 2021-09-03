Trey Campbell has huge game as Cedar Falls rolls past Waterloo West

CEDAR FALLS – There was a lot of areas Cedar Falls needed to get better in after a week one loss to Johnston.
For much of the week the Tigers put time and effort into one specific area – special teams.
Friday in a metro showdown with Waterloo West, Cedar Falls was very good in the special team’s game.
The Tigers blocked two punts and Trey Campbell returned a punt 57 yards for a touchdown as Cedar Falls rolled to a 52-14 win over the Wahawks at the UNI-Dome.
“We wanted to win that phase of the game and we did,” Tiger head coach Brad Remmert said. “We blocked a couple of punts, had a couple of good punt returns, one for a touchdown. That part was good.
“And that is the thing. You flip field position and you get people excited and you build off those things. That was what we were lacking in week one.”
The Tigers scored 28 points off special team’s plays Friday, starting with its opening score. Cedar Falls scored two plays after Ben Roussell blocked a punt in the first quarter to take a quick 7-0 lead.
With the Tigers leading 14-0, Campbell fielded a punt, broke to his right and ran nearly untouched 57 yards for a 21-0 lead.
“Definitely special teams were a big part of it,” Wahawk head coach Lonnie Moore said. “We got to get better in that area. We got to get things right there."
Campbell’s first touchdown woke up West.
On a 3rd and 8 play, Nathan Anderson hauled in a Tyree Gardner screen pass and raced 67 yards for a touchdown.
But Cedar Falls did not let off the gas. It took the Tigers three plays to make it 28-7.
Hunter Jacobson, who completed 11 of 15 passes for 213 yards and four touchdowns, completed a 35-yard pass to Caeden Janssen and then scampered 30 yards to set up a 6-yard touchdown pass to Campbell.
West answered with another big play as Gardner hit Dupree Banks on a drag patter and Banks did the rest for a 78-yard score with 4:41 left to half.
But Cedar Falls, who scored 31 points in the second quarter, was hitting on all cylinders offensively.
Jacobson hit Ryley Barnett for a 27-yard score to make it 35-14, and then a 44-yard Campbell punt return set up a 24-yard field goal from Jake Hulstein with 48 seconds left to half to make it 38-14.
Then the Campbell hauled in a 66-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the third quarter.
“The ball was spread around to a lot of different people,” Remmert said. “Hunter had a nice game was able to get a lot of different people involved.”
All told, Campbell touched the ball five times for 196 total yards. He caught three passes for 95 yards and two scores, and his two punt returns went for 101 yards.
Gardner finished 6 of 13 for 176 yards for West.
Despite the loss Moore saw positives in the Wahawks’ play.
“I thought guys who didn’t play as hard in week one, play hard with great effort and attitude tonight,” Moore said. “The message after the game was now we have to have consistent improvement. We have got to continue to keep improving. We are going to learn from this and get better.”