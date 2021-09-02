 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This week's prep football schedule
0 comments
agate
PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

This week's prep football schedule

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Clip art prep football

Today’s games

Class 4ADistrict 2Marion at C.R. Washington

Class 3ADistrict 3Wahlert Catholic at Assumption

Games FridayClass 5AGroup 3Bettendorf at Kennedy

Davenport West at Davenport North

Hempstead at Pleasant Valley

I.C. West at Muscatine

Prairie at Senior

West at Cedar Falls

Group 5I.C. Liberty at Linn-Mar

Jefferson at City High

Ottumwa at Fairfield

Prairie at Senior

Waterloo West at Cedar Falls

WDM Valley at SE Polk

Class 4ADistrict 2Crestwood at Waverly-Shell Rock

Marion at C.R. Washington

Marshalltown at East

Mason City at Spencer

North Scott at Western Dubuque

Waukon at Decorah

Class 3ADistrict 3Benton Community at Center Point-Urbana

Charles City at New Hampton

Iowa Falls-Alden at Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Independence at Clear Creek Amana

South Tama at Saydel

Xavier at West Delaware

CLASS 2ADistrict 3Algona Clear Lake

Aplington-Parkersburg at Osage

Charles City at New Hampton

Crestwood at Waverly-Shell Rock

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Humboldt

District 4Denver at Union

Postville at Jesup

Sumner-Fredericksburg at North Fayette Valley

Vinton-Shellsburg at Oelwein

Waukon at Decorah

Class 1ADistrict 3Aplington-Parkersburg at Osage

Denver at Union

East Marshall at Roland-Story

Grundy Center at Dike-New Hartford

Lake Mills at Central Springs

South Hamilton at South Hardin

District 4Anamosa at Beckman Catholic

Columbus Catholic at West Branch

Durant at Cascade

MFL MarMac at Clayton Ridge

Postville at Jesup

Sumner-Fredericksburg at North Fayette Valley

Class ADistrict 2Lake Mills at Central Springs

North Butler at North Union

Saint Ansgar at West Fork

West Hancock at Newman Catholic.

District 3AGWSR at North Tama

Grundy Center at Dike-New Hartford

Hudson at BCLUW

Wapsie Valley at Nashua-Plainfield

District 4MFL MarMac at Clayton Ridge

North Linn at East Buchanan

South Winneshiek at Maquoketa Valley

Starmont at Bellevue

8-PlayerDistrict 3Janesville at West Central

Riceville at Tripoli

Rockford at Clarksville

Turkey Valley at Don Bosco

District 4Collins-Maxwell at GMG

Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Colo-NESCO

Meskwaki at Dunkerton

Turkey Valley at Don Bosco

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Was Josh Allen's season a fluke?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
West overcomes early hiccups, top East
Football

West overcomes early hiccups, top East

  • Updated

Jeremiah Feahn caught a pair of touchdown passes from Tyree Gardner, Jaxon Hoppes drilled three field goals and kept East pinned down with his touchback kickoffs, and the Wahawk defense never let East catch its breath in a spirited rivalry matchup.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News