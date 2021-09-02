This week's prep football schedule

Today’s games
Class 4ADistrict 2Marion at C.R. Washington
Class 3ADistrict 3Wahlert Catholic at Assumption
Games FridayClass 5AGroup 3Bettendorf at Kennedy
Davenport West at Davenport North
Hempstead at Pleasant Valley
I.C. West at Muscatine
Prairie at Senior
West at Cedar Falls
Group 5I.C. Liberty at Linn-Mar
Jefferson at City High
Ottumwa at Fairfield
Prairie at Senior
Waterloo West at Cedar Falls
WDM Valley at SE Polk
Class 4ADistrict 2Crestwood at Waverly-Shell Rock
Marion at C.R. Washington
Marshalltown at East
Mason City at Spencer
North Scott at Western Dubuque
Waukon at Decorah
Class 3ADistrict 3Benton Community at Center Point-Urbana
Charles City at New Hampton
Iowa Falls-Alden at Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Independence at Clear Creek Amana
South Tama at Saydel
Xavier at West Delaware
CLASS 2ADistrict 3Algona Clear Lake
Aplington-Parkersburg at Osage
Charles City at New Hampton
Crestwood at Waverly-Shell Rock
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Humboldt
District 4Denver at Union
Postville at Jesup
Sumner-Fredericksburg at North Fayette Valley
Vinton-Shellsburg at Oelwein
Waukon at Decorah
Class 1ADistrict 3Aplington-Parkersburg at Osage
Denver at Union
East Marshall at Roland-Story
Grundy Center at Dike-New Hartford
Lake Mills at Central Springs
South Hamilton at South Hardin
District 4Anamosa at Beckman Catholic
Columbus Catholic at West Branch
Durant at Cascade
MFL MarMac at Clayton Ridge
Postville at Jesup
Sumner-Fredericksburg at North Fayette Valley
Class ADistrict 2Lake Mills at Central Springs
North Butler at North Union
Saint Ansgar at West Fork
West Hancock at Newman Catholic.
District 3AGWSR at North Tama
Grundy Center at Dike-New Hartford
Hudson at BCLUW
Wapsie Valley at Nashua-Plainfield
District 4MFL MarMac at Clayton Ridge
North Linn at East Buchanan
South Winneshiek at Maquoketa Valley