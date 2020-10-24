The Iowa high school football playoff road to the UNI-Dome is set

The road to the UNI-Dome is now set.

Playoff pods for the third and quarterfinal rounds have been unveiled by the Iowa High School Athletic Association today.

Class 4A metro schools Waterloo West and Cedar Falls will be making long trips to the Des Moines area for their round of 16 games on Friday. Cedar Falls travels to No. 2-ranked Ankeny and West will face defending state champion and No. 3-ranked West Des Moines Dowling at Drake Stadium.

Waterloo Columbus has secured a home game in Class 1A. The Sailors will host Mediapolis. All playoff contests start at 7 p.m.

The winners of Friday’s game will play for their pod’s title in the quarterfinal round on Nov. 6. Pairings will be announced for the semifinals the day after quarterfinal games are completed.

All games start at 7 p.m.

Third round, Friday, Oct. 30

Quarterfinals, Friday, Nov. 6

Semifinals, Nov. 12-14

Finals, Nov. 19-20

Class 4A

POD A