The Iowa high school football playoff road to the UNI-Dome is set
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

The Iowa high school football playoff road to the UNI-Dome is set

102320-spt-West-FD 7

Waterloo West's Jay Shaw (22) looks to get past Fort Dodge defender Dylan Zimmerman (8) during first-quarter run Friday in a Class 4A playoff game at Memorial Stadium. 

 Jim Nelson

The road to the UNI-Dome is now set.

Playoff pods for the third and quarterfinal rounds have been unveiled by the Iowa High School Athletic Association today.

Class 4A metro schools Waterloo West and Cedar Falls will be making long trips to the Des Moines area for their round of 16 games on Friday. Cedar Falls travels to No. 2-ranked Ankeny and West will face defending state champion and No. 3-ranked West Des Moines Dowling at Drake Stadium.

Waterloo Columbus has secured a home game in Class 1A. The Sailors will host Mediapolis. All playoff contests start at 7 p.m.

The winners of Friday’s game will play for their pod’s title in the quarterfinal round on Nov. 6. Pairings will be announced for the semifinals the day after quarterfinal games are completed.

All games start at 7 p.m.

Third round, Friday, Oct. 30

Quarterfinals, Friday, Nov. 6

Semifinals, Nov. 12-14

Finals, Nov. 19-20

Class 4A

POD A

Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley

Dubuque, Hempstead at Iowa City, West

POD B

Ankeny Centennial at Southeast Polk

Prairie, Cedar Rapids at Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (Kingston Stadium)

POD C

Cedar Falls at Ankeny

Indianola at Waukee

POD D

Waterloo, West at Dowling Catholic, W.D.M. (Drake Stadium)

Valley, W.D.M. at Urbandale

Class 3A

POD A

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Spencer

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Webster City

POD B

Ballard at Lewis Central

Carlisle at Harlan Community

POD C

Grinnell at Pella

Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque at Xavier, Cedar Rapids

POD D

West Delaware at Washington

Assumption at North Scott

Class 2A

POD A

Estherville Lincoln Central at Central Lyon/George Little Rock

West Lyon, Inwood at Spirit Lake

POD B

Atlantic at West Marshall, State Center

Greene County at PCM, Monroe

POD C

Tipton at Camanche

West Liberty at Williamsburg

POD D

Monticello at Waukon

Independence at Solon

Class 1A

POD A

Western Christian, Hull at OABCIG

Emmetsburg at West Sioux, Hawarden

POD B

South Central Calhoun at South Hamilton, Jewell

Denver at Southeast Valley

POD C

Pella Christian at Van Meter

Underwood at Mount Ayr

POD D

Mediapolis at Columbus Catholic, Waterloo

Beckman Catholic, Dyersville at Sigourney-Keota

Class A

POD A

South O’Brien, Paullina at St. Albert, Council Bluffs

Riverside, Oakland at Logan-Magnolia

POD B

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn at West Hancock, Britt

Nodaway Valley at Grundy Center

POD C

Lisbon at Wapsie Valley, Fairbank

Alburnett at Regina, Iowa City

POD D

MFL MarMac at Edgewood-Colesburg

South Winneshiek at Saint Ansgar

8-Player

POD A

Harris-Lake Park at St. Mary’s, Remsen

Newell-Fonda at Audubon

POD B

Lamoni at CAM, Anita

Fremont-Mills at Martensdale-St. Marys

POD C

New London at Janesville

Tripoli at Don Bosco, Gilbertville

POD D

Easton Valley at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

BGM, Brooklyn at Montezuma

