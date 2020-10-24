The Iowa high school football playoff road to the UNI-Dome is set

The road to the UNI-Dome is now set.
Playoff pods for the third and quarterfinal rounds have been unveiled by the Iowa High School Athletic Association today.
Class 4A metro schools Waterloo West and Cedar Falls will be making long trips to the Des Moines area for their round of 16 games on Friday. Cedar Falls travels to No. 2-ranked Ankeny and West will face defending state champion and No. 3-ranked West Des Moines Dowling at Drake Stadium.
Waterloo Columbus has secured a home game in Class 1A. The Sailors will host Mediapolis. All playoff contests start at 7 p.m.
The winners of Friday’s game will play for their pod’s title in the quarterfinal round on Nov. 6. Pairings will be announced for the semifinals the day after quarterfinal games are completed.
All games start at 7 p.m.
Third round, Friday, Oct. 30
Quarterfinals, Friday, Nov. 6
Semifinals, Nov. 12-14
Finals, Nov. 19-20
Class 4A
POD A
Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley
Dubuque, Hempstead at Iowa City, West
POD B
Ankeny Centennial at Southeast Polk
Prairie, Cedar Rapids at Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (Kingston Stadium)
POD C
Cedar Falls at Ankeny
Indianola at Waukee
POD D
Waterloo, West at Dowling Catholic, W.D.M. (Drake Stadium)
Valley, W.D.M. at Urbandale
Class 3A
POD A
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Spencer
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Webster City
POD B
Ballard at Lewis Central
Carlisle at Harlan Community
POD C
Grinnell at Pella
Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque at Xavier, Cedar Rapids
POD D
West Delaware at Washington
Assumption at North Scott
Class 2A
POD A
Estherville Lincoln Central at Central Lyon/George Little Rock
West Lyon, Inwood at Spirit Lake
POD B
Atlantic at West Marshall, State Center
Greene County at PCM, Monroe
POD C
Tipton at Camanche
West Liberty at Williamsburg
POD D
Monticello at Waukon
Independence at Solon
Class 1A
POD A
Western Christian, Hull at OABCIG
Emmetsburg at West Sioux, Hawarden
POD B
South Central Calhoun at South Hamilton, Jewell
Denver at Southeast Valley
POD C
Pella Christian at Van Meter
Underwood at Mount Ayr
POD D
Mediapolis at Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
Beckman Catholic, Dyersville at Sigourney-Keota
Class A
POD A
South O’Brien, Paullina at St. Albert, Council Bluffs
Riverside, Oakland at Logan-Magnolia
POD B
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn at West Hancock, Britt
Nodaway Valley at Grundy Center
POD C
Lisbon at Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
Alburnett at Regina, Iowa City
POD D
MFL MarMac at Edgewood-Colesburg
South Winneshiek at Saint Ansgar
8-Player
POD A
Harris-Lake Park at St. Mary’s, Remsen
Newell-Fonda at Audubon
POD B
Lamoni at CAM, Anita
Fremont-Mills at Martensdale-St. Marys
POD C
New London at Janesville
Tripoli at Don Bosco, Gilbertville
POD D
Easton Valley at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
BGM, Brooklyn at Montezuma
