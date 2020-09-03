The Battle of Grundy County: No. 1 Grundy Center hosts No. 3 Dike-New Hartford

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GRUNDY CENTER – It’s going to be weird for a minute or two Friday before kickoff for Dike-New Hartford head football coach Don Betts.

Betts has stood the opposite sideline and coached against his son, Nick.

Friday, however, will be the first time he’s coached against one of his grandkids.

Betts’ grandson, Austin, Nick’s son, is a sophomore wide receiver/defensive back for the Spartans.

“It is one of those I definitely want to win, but I want my grandson to play well, too,” Betts said. “It will be weird with Austin. Nick coached over there the last time we played them, so I’ve coached against my son before, but I have never coached against one of my grandsons. I hope he has an amazing game and I hope Grundy Center wins all the games they played this year except for the one Friday. It is definitely going to be strange coaching against him.”

Betts figures the weirdness will pass once the opening kick flies into the air in game that is the buzz of two communities located 15 miles apart.

The Wolverines are ranked No. 3 in Class 1A and are coming off an impressive win over 3A school Oskaloosa, while the Spartans, last year’s Class A state runner up, are ranked No. 1 in Class A..