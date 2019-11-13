Growth could be found across the metro football scene this past fall.
Waterloo East began to turn the corner with its three wins marking the most successful season since the program’s 2012 playoff year. Waterloo Columbus finished 8-2, reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2010 and completing a 15-4 record over the past two seasons after going 3-15 the two years prior.
Despite graduating one of the state’s top players on offense and defense, Cedar Falls matched last year’s perfect regular season. Waterloo West also matched last year’s win total.
Ten seniors are among 14 Cedar Falls All-Metro selections as voted on by the coaches of Cedar Falls, Columbus, East and West.
That veteran group of Tigers includes defensive linemen Collin Bohnenkamp, Logan Clements and Trey Weimer. Linebacker Caiden Barnett and defensive back Jibreel Bailey rounded out the Tigers seniors on the defensive side of the ball. Quarterback Cael Loecher, tight end Jacob Remmert and wide receiver Ben Sernett were among the Cedar Falls senior All-Metro leaders on offensive with senior kicker and return specialist Bryce Albaugh serving as a difference maker on special teams.
Junior linebacker Eli Mickey classmates Drew Hoth (offensive line), Ryan Ostrich (running back) and Joe Knutson (offensive line) rounded out the Tigers’ All-Metro honorees.
Columbus had 12 players secure All-Metro honors following its breakthrough playoff season.
Quarterback Carter Gallagher joined running backs Kobe Nobis and Ray Seidel along with linemen Brayden Cole, Caleb Vesely, Aidan Schmitz and tight end Ben Sinnott on the offense. Defensive lineman Cannon Butler, linebackers Dallas Westhoff and Alex Buser, and defensive backs Cody Hellman and Alex Feldman were named to the All-Metro defense.
Waterloo East’s All-Metro selections included a quartet of seniors who helped change the direction of their program, along with junior standout running back Kjuan Owens. The senior selections were Ahkil Muhammad (defensive back), Dylan Reyes (quarterback), Tyrell Newman (wide receiver), Jacob Hanley (linebacker) and Javontez Jefferson-Sisk (defensive tackle).
Waterloo West was led by six All-Metro athletes. They include running back Isaac Tolbert, wide receiver Mondre Lagow, offensive lineman Nathan Bauler, linebacker Nathaniel Ewell, defensive end Michael Robinson Jr. and linebacker Mitchell Kayser.
