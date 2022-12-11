The 2022 Courier All-Iron Man football team

For the first time the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier is introducing its all-Iron Man football team.

This team is comprised of 20 area football players that if the Courier Sports Staff were to take into battle as coaches…these warriors would be the squad and would have to play both ways and we threw in a couple of reserves just in case.

It would’ve been easy to pick a team full of skill players, because there was a horde of them this fall, but you need some gritty, hard-nosed guys to man the offensive and defensive fronts…and of course you need a specialist.

So here we go…

Quarterback

Colin Gordon of Grundy Center

In his first season under center, Gordon passed for 2,071 yards and 25 scores while also rushing for 542 yards and 11 more scores. His playmaking on offense helped carry the Spartans to the Class A state championship. Gordon also excelled at defensive back where he had three interceptions.

Running back

Jerek Hall (Dike-New Hartford)

Had Hall not suffered a broken foot in a win over Aplington-Parkersburg, he would’ve easily went over 1,000 rushing yards for the second consecutive season. As it was he still had 865 yards and 12 scores despite playing in just six games. The speedster when healthy was a breakaway threat every time he touched the ball.

Running Back

Ethan Schoville (Denver)

Like Hall, Schoville in open space was a terror. This fall he rushed for 1,289 yards and 19 scores while averaging 8.9 yards a carry for the Cyclones. While a lot of college coaches see him as a safety where he had 32 tackles, including 5 ½ TFLs, we like his ability run and catch the ball out of the backfield.

Running back

McCrae Hagarty (Waverly-Shell Rock)

The Iowa State wrestling recruit and rugby standout was an absolute wrecking ball when it came to running the ball this fall. Hagarty averaged 8.3 yards per carry while rushing for 1,477 yards and 25 scores for the Go-Hawks. He’s pretty good at defensive end, too, where he had 13 tackles for loss and four fumble recoveries.

Wide receiver

Tate Jirovsky (Grundy Center)

At 6-foot-5, Jirovsky was a force in the playoffs for the Spartans. While he didn’t lead the team in receptions or touchdown catches, he did haul in 29 balls for 580 yards, 20 yards per catch, and grabbed eight touchdown passes. We like his height for mismatches in the red zone.

Hybrid

Caleb Holthaus (Columbus Catholic)

Remember Ronnie Harmon…well we are going to line up Holthaus all over the place…in the backfield, in the slot and out wide. Injuries slowed him earlier in the season and he finished with 591 rushing yards and only 83 receiving yards, but he is just a year remove from nearly a 1,000 receiving yards as a junior.

Lineman

Mason Knipp (Columbus Catholic)

We argued about whether Knipp should play offensive or defensive lines, we might play him both ways. On defense he was a terror recording 93 tackles from his defensive line position, including 28 ½ for loss. He also helped pave the way for 2,093 rushing yards.

Lineman

Jake Peters (Cedar Falls)

At 6-foot-3, 265-pounds, Peters is one of our bigger humans on this squad. The junior would anchor just about any team’s line at tackle. He helped the Tigers produce a 1,469-yard rusher this fall.

Lineman

Caden Hotz (Waverly-Shell Rock)

The 6-foot-2, 265-pound linemen was one of the main reasons why the Go-Hawks rushed for 3,264 yards and 47 scores this fall. We will take all the bruising blockers we can stash on our small, but mighty team.

Lineman

Patrick Brown III (Grundy Center)

This guy was a menace for opponents this fall whether he was paving the way for 2,500 plus rushing yards the Spartans put up or creating havoc in the offensive back field where he recorded 38 tackles. He also had a fumble recovery and an interception.

Defensive lineman/linebacker

Jake Walker (Waverly-Shell Rock)

On multiple occasions, scouts were on hand to see the standout wrestler play football. As a defensive linemen this fall he recorded 10 ½ tackles for loss. A big-man at 6-foot-2 and 220-pounds, he is a must have on our team.

Lineman

Korver Hupke (Independence)

Whichever side of the ball he lined up on, Hupke was a force. He helped protect Mitchell Johnson on offense, and defensively he took up space and blockers while recording 46 ½ tackles, five for loss for the Mustangs.

Defensive linemen

Drew Campbell (Cedar Falls)

When your name is Campbell and you play football for Cedar Falls you have big expectations, and Campbell met every one of those this fall with 20 tackles for loss from his defensive end spot.

Linebacker

Carson Hartz (Columbus Catholic)

Hartz only ran through brick walls to record tackles for the Sailors. He had 80 plus tackles and returned a fumble 30 yards for a touchdown. You don’t’ want to meet him head on in the hole.

Linebacker/Back-up quarterback)

Mitchell Johnson (Independence)

Johnson passed for 1,803 yards and rushed for 832 yards while accounting for 32 touchdowns. But he also had 66 tackles, 12 ½ for loss and two interceptions on defense.

Linebacker/wide receiver

Asa Newsom (Waverly-Shell Rock)

This hot, Division I commodity did a little bit of everything for the Go-Hawks this year. He led the team with 66 tackles, including six for loss, and he had more than 1,000 total yards rushing and receiving with 11 touchdowns on offense. We could put him anywhere on the field and he’d excel.

Linebacker

Drew Gerdes (Cedar Falls)

Gerdes led Cedar Falls with 92 tackles, including 10 ½ for loss, as he was the leader of the Tiger defense. He, like Hartz, has a nose for the ball and is always around it.

Linebacker/offensive linemen

Nick Reinicke (Dike-New Hartford)

At 6-foot-4, 220, Reinicke would be a huge linebacker. And his performance on the field this fall was huge as he recorded 106 tackles, 13 for loss and he had an interception.

Defensive back

Colin Coonradt (Cedar Falls)

Tall, fast and hits hard. Just want we need at the safety spot on our defense. Coonradt recorded 5 ½ tackles for loss and picked off a pair of passes during his junior season.

Kicker/Punter

Jake Hulstein (Cedar Falls)

Hulstein is headed to West Point where he will continue to bomb punts and kicks for the Cadets. He averaged 43.6 yards per punt and he banged home a 47-yard field goal this fall.