The 2021 All-Cedar Valley Football Team

There were two dominant teams this fall in the Cedar Valley. Waverly-Shell Rock and Dike-New Hartford rolled to impressive seasons and made the short treks to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls for the state semifinals.

It was the first time since the early 2000s for the Go-Hawks and the first for the Wolverines in three years.

Both are well represented on the inaugural All-Cedar Valley football team.

D-NH has the most players on the first team with seven and WSR follows with six. Both teams have at least one player on the second team. Of the 48 players on the first and second team, half of them were on the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) all-state teams.

Here is the complete All-Cedar Valley football team.

First team

Quarterback: Carter Gallagher, Columbus Catholic, senior

Gallagher fueled the Sailors offense that scored over 30 points four times with 31 total touchdowns. He completed 59.5 percent of his throws for 1,754 yards and 22 TD’s while adding nine scores on the ground.

He was named the Class 2A District 4 Offensive MVP and was dubbed the second team all-state QB by the IPSWA. Gallagher finished his prep football career as a three-year starter with over 3,500 total offensive yards and a passer rating north of 110 each season.

Running back: Jerek Hall, Dike-New Hartford, junior

Hall burst onto the scene in his first as the Wolverines starting tailback and didn’t disappoint. He rushed over 1,600 yards and found the end zone 20 times to lead D-NH’s potent ground game all the way to the Class 1A state semis.

A nagging injury that sat Hall out of the quarterfinal game against Sigourney-Keota and limited his touches in the Dome versus West Sioux stalled an increase in those numbers. Still, he was a second team all-state running back by the IPSWA.

Running back: McCrae Hagarty, Waverly-Shell Rock, junior

Behind nearly 1,300 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns plus being a menace on the other side of the ball, Hagarty was named as the Class 4A District 2 MVP for his production that pushed the Go-Hawks to their first state semifinal appearance in 17 years.

He was named as the first team defensive utility by the IPSWA. In the quarterfinal win over Bondurant-Farrar, Hagarty bulldozed his way to a couple second half touchdowns that energized a comeback by WSR.

Wide Receiver: Caleb Holthaus, Columbus Catholic, junior

Holthaus was one of the premier wideouts in Class 1A, posting numbers that ranked inside the top-5 of all recievers in the classification, which led to a first team all-state nod by the IPSWA.

His 51 catches for 855 yards were each third highest in 1A while his 10 touchdowns were the most in District 4 and fourth highest in 1A. Holthaus was also named as first team all-district.

Wide Receiver: Devon Kollasch, Dike-New Hartford, senior

With a brand new quarterback at the helm, Kollasch developed into a safety blanket by leading the Wolverines in every statistical category as a pass catcher.

He set new career highs in 39 catches, yards with 664 and touchdowns with six. He averaged 17 yards a catch and also took the ball on wide receiver sweeps 31 times and scored twice. Kollasch was a second team all-state receiver by the IPSWA.

Tight End: Ryan Naughton, Don Bosco, senior

When the Dons threw the ball, Naughton was one of the primary targets in his final season. He led them in catches (32), yards (646) and yards per catch (20.2). He hauled in seven touchdowns.

Naughton was named as a first team player amongst his 8-Player District 4 competitors. He went from just four catches as a junior to leading Don Bosco in the span of a year.

Offensive Line: Cale Jensen, Dike-New Hartford, senior

Jensen was a part of a stout offensive line that paved the way for Jerek Hall to go from under 50 yards as a sophomore in a backup role to over 1,600 as a junior as the main tailback.

Jensen was named as a first team OL by the IPSWA.

Offensive Line: Carson Lienau, Jesup, senior

Named as the Class 2A District 4 OL MVP, Lienau was the one where the J-Hawks ran towards. They piled up 1,150 yards as a team with the 6-foot-5, 220-pound senior creating paths.

Lienau was also named first team all-district.

Offensive Line: Cole Hotz, Waverly-Shell Rock, senior

If there was a gap on the right side of the offensive line for the Go-Hawks, it was created by Hotz. The 6-3, 225-pount right tackle was a first team all-district honoree and was on the all-state first team by the IPSWA.

Hotz was a vital part to the WSR offensive line that helped its running game accumulate over 2,800 rushing yards.

Offensive Line: Jared Thiry, Don Bosco, junior

In the Dons run-first offense, Thiry was creating plenty of gaps for his teammates behind him. He was named as the Linemen MVP in 8-Player District 4 as well as a first team all-district honoree.

Thiry was also named to the all-state second team by the IPSWA.

Defensive Line: Will Textor, Dike-New Hartford, junior

After being in a reserve role as a sophomore, Textor experienced a breakout year for the Wolverines as a member of their stout defensive line.

His 16 tackles for loss was second on his own team and top-10 overall in Class 1A while his five sacks were third. Textor was named as a first team all-state DL by the IPSWA.

Defensive Line: Jake Walker, Waverly-Shell Rock, junior

Walker required plenty of attention on the Go-Hawks defensive line and he still was able to put some solid numbers as well as being named the Class 4A District 2 MVP on defense.

His 12 tackles for loss tied him for third on their defensive unit and he also recorded four-and-a-half sacks. The 33.5 total tackles were fourth most for WSR and he led it with three fumble recoveries.

Walker was named as a first team all-state DL by the IPSWA.

Defensive Line: Cade Tenold, Don Bosco, senior

Tenold was a star on both sides of the ball for the Dons, bit his postseason accolades came on the defensive side.

He was named as the 8-Player District 4 defensive MVP after registering 12 sacks and 20 tackles for loss, both marks inside the top-10 amongst other 8-Player defenders.

He was first team all-district and second team all-state as voted by the IPSWA.

Defensive Line: Mason Knipp, Columbus Catholic, sophomore

Knipp created havoc on the defensive line for the Sailors and still put up all-state level numbers despite having a core of talented linebackers behind him.

His three sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss were tops on Columbus Catholic that led him to be named first team all-district and second team all-state.

Knipp also had 66 total tackles and 53 of them solo.

Linebacker: Asa Newsom, Waverly-Shell Rock, junior

Newsom battled an injury late in the postseason and was forced to play one-way in the state semifinal against Lewis Central. Still, he was a standout as the Go-Hawks outside linebacker.

His seven sacks were tops on the team and his 54 total tackles and 39 solo tackles were second most. His 17 tackles for loss were second behind McCrae Hagarty.

Newsom was named as a first team all-district and all-state player.

Linebacker: Tate Entriken, Hudson, junior

Entriken was the primary pass rusher for the Pirates for a team that struggled to put together wins.

He led them in tackles with 78 and tackles for loss with 11.5. Those two marks ranked 10th and tied for 21st in all of Class A, respectively.

Entriken was a second team all-state representative at defensive line due to not enough lineman being nominated.

Linebacker: Nick Reinicke, Dike-New Hartford, senior

Reinicke was the quarterback of the Wolverines defense that limited opponents to under 20 points in 10 of their 12 games.

The 102.5 total tackles were tops in Class 1A and tied for seventh in the entire state. He also notched 14 tackles for loss, third most for D-NH and three sacks.

Reinicke was named as a first team all-state linebacker by the IPSWA.

Defensive Back: Caleb Raisty, Cedar Falls, senior

For as much as the Tigers struggled to find a consistent answer at quarterback, Raisty was the consistent star in their secondary in their first year in Class 5A.

His four interceptions were tied for fifth amongst defensive backs in 5A. He also had 28 total tackles, 22 of them solo.

Raisty was a second team all-state secondary player by the IPSWA.

Defensive Back: Austin Dewey, Waverly-Shell Rock, senior

Dewey didn’t have the numbers like his teammates in the Go-Hawks secondary did, but he was instrumental in getting them in the right coverages.

His tackles (57 total, 44 solo) were tops for WSR as a defensive back. He recovered one fumble and also picked off a pass. He was named first team all-district and second team all-state.

Defensive Back: Parker Adams, Dike-New Hartford, senior

Adams was a ball hog in the Wolverines secondary, one of the best in Class 1A and a the owner of the most pick-sixes in the state with three.

He had eight interceptions, one of four players in the state with that mark, for a state high 246 yards. D-NH had 17 total interceptions on the season and Adams represented nearly half of them.

He was voted as a first team all-state defensive back by the IPSWA.

Punter: Simon Ott, Waverly-Shell Rock, junior

Garnered as the Punter of the Year in Class 4A District 2, Ott averaged 35.9 yards per punt this season. That mark was good for 14th overall amongst all punters in 4A.

He was named as the third team all-state punter by the IPSWA.

Kicker: Nolan Dall, Dike-New Hartford, senior

Dall was nearly automatic for the Wolverines in his final high school season on the gridiron.

He was 2-of-3 on field goals with a long of 26 yards and 58-for-61 on point after attempts. Dall was named as the third team all-state kicker by the IPSWA.

Returner: Pharell Jackson, Waterloo East, senior

Jackson was one of the bright spots in a difficult year for the Trojans. He returned 12 kicks for an average of 19.8 yards. He added in three punts returned for 37 total yards.

Of the four players in Class 4A District 2 that had at least 10 kickoff returns this season, Jackson had the third-highest yardage and highest per return average.

Offensive Utility: Michael Niebergall, Union, senior

Niebergall was a difficult matchup for secondary. Even if he faced a few double teams, his numbers were still some of the best in Class 2A.

His 57 catches for 898 yards and six touchdowns were marks no lower than tied for 16th when viewed with all other wideouts in the classification. The receptions and yards each were in the top-10.

Niebergall was a first team all-district selection and third team all-state voted by the IPSWA.

Defensive Utility: Carson Hartz, Columbus Catholic, junior

Hartz was a defensive menace for the Sailors after putting up similar numbers last fall as a sophomore.

His 89 total tackles were tied for fourth most in all of Class 1A and his 71 solo tackles were tied for third highest. He also recorded two-and-a-half sacks and six-and-a-half tackles for loss.

Hartz was named to the first team both for all-district and all-state as a linebacker.

Second team

Quarterback: Grant Halverson, Waverly-Shell Rock, senior

First year starting QB for the Go-Hawks finished with a completion percentage of 59.6 and totaled 1,280 yards, 17 TD and 4 INT. First team all-district.

Running Back: Kijuan Owens, Waterloo East, senior

Paced the Trojans backfield with 663 yards on 74 carries and found the end zone eight times. First team all-district.

Running Back: Myles McMahon, Don Bosco, junior

Earned a healthy dose of carries in the Dons backfield, 139 of them, for 972 yards and 15 touchdowns. First team all-district.

Wide Receiver: Trey Campbell, Cedar Falls, senior

Northern Iowa basketball recruit hauled in a team-high 34 catches for 638 yards and six touchdowns. Averaged 18.8 yards a catch.

Wide Receiver: Martez Wiggley, Waterloo East, junior

Averaged 19.9 yards a catch, caught 34 passes for 678 yards and three scores. First team all-district.

Tight End: Max Eikamp, Union, senior

Second on the Knights in catches (37), receiving yards (557), yards per catch (15.1) and touchdowns (4). First team all-district.

Offensive Line: Jake Bradley, Columbus Catholic, senior

Senior center helped the Sailors offense block for their all-state dual threat quarterback. Second team all-district.

Offensive Line: Mack Ortner, Don Bosco, junior

Joined on the Dons line with an all-state player that allowed their running game to average 8.4 yards a carry. Second team all-district.

Offensive Line: Kamden Ocshner, Jesup, senior

Started on the J-Hawks line that created holes for their tailbacks to the tune of 1,150 yards. Second team all-district.

Offensive Line: Brock Ruzicka, Union, sophomore

One of seven sophomore offensive lineman on the roster, he was a catalyst for the Knights 17 rushing touchdowns. Honorable mention all-district.

Defensive Line: Joseph Hartley, Waterloo West, senior

Was the most consistent Wahawk to end up in the backfield with three-and-a-half sacks to pair with 10.5 tackles for loss. Registered 24.5 tackles.

Defensive Line: Treyvon Wright, Waterloo East, senior

Was the igniter of the Trojans d-line with a team-high seven-and-a-half sacks to go along with 16 tackles for loss; second team all-district.

Defensive Line: Layne McDonald, Waverly-Shell Rock, senior

Finished with 31.5 tackles, three sacks, 12 tackles for loss. First team all-district and second team all-state by the IPSWA.

Defensive Line: Grant Brehm, Union, senior

Finished with seven tackles for loss, second most on the team, as well as registered two sacks and 33 tackles (29 solo). First team all-district.

Linebacker: Dakota Marvets, Union, senior

The quarterback of the Knights defense led them in tackles with 80.5 and solo tackles with 65. Also notched six-and-a-half tackles for loss. First team all-district and third team all-state.

Linebacker: Jordan Hoeppner, Cedar Falls, senior

Fueled the Tigers defense with a team best 52.5 tackles, 34 of them solo. Added in two sacks and five-and-a-half tackles for loss.

Linebacker: Nathan Graves, Dike-New Hartford, senior

Had an interception return for a touchdown in the state semifinal. Notched 50.5 total tackles and three-and-a-half tackles for loss. Second team all-state.

Defensive Back: Tyree Gardner, Waterloo West, senior

Second on the Wahawks in total tackles (31) and tied for the top spot in solo tackles (25). Added in an interception. Third team all-state by the IPSWA.

Defensive Back: Sam Roose, Waverly-Shell Rock, junior

Led the Go-Hawks secondary unit with five interceptions and one pick-six. Finished with 31.5 total tackles.

Defensive Back: Karter Krapfl, Hudson, senior

Second on the Pirates in nearly every statistical defensive category. Finished with 51 tackles, two sacks and seven-and-a-half tackles for loss.

Punter: Jaxson Hoppes, Waterloo West, senior

Averaged 34.2 yards per punt on 29 punts. Also handled kickoff duties, booting 36 kickoffs and 13 of them for touchbacks.

Kicker: Jake Hulstein, Cedar Falls, junior

Of his 52 kickoffs, 29 of them went for touchbacks. Connected on 5-of-7 field goals with a season long of 42. Went 34-of-36 on point after tries.

Returner: Brevin Dahl, Jesup, senior

Brought back 19 kickoffs for 248 total yards. Averaged 13.1 yards per return. Second team all-district.

Offensive Utility: Grant Behrens, Union, senior

Quarterback completed 59 percent of his throws, tossed for over 2,200 yards and notched 20 total scores (13 passing, seven rushing). First team all-district.

Defensive Utility: Drew Campbell, Cedar Falls, sophomore

Led the Tigers in sacks with five-and-a-half as well as tackles for loss with eight-and-a-half. Finished with 22.5 total tackles.

